News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/14 – Greg Parks Outloud! Looking at my winners and losers of last year’s WWE Draft a year later, including Michin, Asuka, Crews, Viking Raiders, Usos, more (21 min.)

May 14, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter. This episode features Greg looking at his winners and losers of last year’s WWE Draft a year later, including Michin, Asuka, Apollo Crews, the Viking Raiders, Usos, and more.

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024