WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT (5/1): Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Nivben, Angelo & Alberto vs. Creed Brothers

WWE MAIN EVENT TV REPORT

MAY 1, 2024

HULU STREAMING TV

REPORT BY MIKE F. MEYERS, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Blake Howard, John “Bradshaw” Layfield

(1) KAYDEN CARTER & KATANA CHANCE vs. CHELSEA GREEN & PIPER NIVEN

In yet another act of extreme referee stupidity, the ref clearly witnessed Niven deliver a cheap-shot clothesline from behind to Carter and Chance, then immediately turned to call for the bell to start the match.

Niven splashed Carter in the corner, then tagged in Green. They double teamed Carter a bit, then Green covered for two. Carter fought back, but Green whipped her to the mat by her hair before choking Carter against the middle rope. Green shoved her boot against Carter’s throat in the corner. Niven tagged in and informed Carter that she doesn’t look so good. Niven fired Carter into a neutral corner, then Carter dodged a somersault senton. Niven staggered to tag in Green, but Chance also tagged in. She knocked Green down with a drop kick, then hit a flurry of kicks in a neutral corner. Chance double-stomped Green’s shoulder, and was catapulted onto Green by Carter – Chance covered for two.

Green kicked Chance in the face, then Carter came to life and rolled Green up for two. Niven ran in to break up a cover. Green held Carter from behind. Niven ran in with a clothesline, but Carter ducked, causing Niven to clothesline Green. Carter dodged a charging Niven in the corner, then superkicked Green. Chance tagged in and landed a 450 splash from the top rope, then covered Green for the three-count.

WINNERS: Carter & Chance by pinfall in 5:15.

(Meyers’s Analysis: A bit disjointed, but still some fun heel work from Green and Niven.)

(2) ANGEL & BERTO vs. CREED BROTHERS (Brutus & Julius Creed)

Angel started against Julius. Angel landed a couple chest chops which angered Julius. Angel scrambled out to ringside to avoid the aggression. Berto tagged in and was whipped to the mat with a fireman’s carry by Julius. Brutus tagged in and hit Angel with the same move, then applied a brief arm bar. Julius tagged in and the Creeds took turns with knee strikes and standing moonsaults. Julius covered for two. Angel nailed Julius with a knee strike to the head from the apron, and we cut to break.

Berto was in control after the break. He pounded on Julius’s back with forearm strikes, then tagged Angel back in. They double-teamed Julius in the corner and posed at the crowd to some boos. Angel hit a running kick, then covered Julius with his knee across his face. Julius kicked out, so Angel applied a chinlock. Julius powered out but Angel blocked his effort to tag. Berto tagged in and kicked Julius in tandem with Angel. Julius reversed out of a suplex, then blasted Berto with a rising knee. Both men lingered on the mat until Julius was finally able to tag Brutus in. He briefly ran roughshod over both opponents. Angel came back with a running knee to Brutus’s face. Berto tagged in and held Brutus in a chinlock while Angel measured him and hit a low drop kick to Brutus’s face. Berto covered, but Julius ran in to break it up. Julius hoisted Berto onto his shoulders, allowing Brutus to hit the Brutus Ball – Julius then covered Berto for the three-count.

WINNERS: Creed Brothers by pinfall in 7:00.

(Meyers’s Analysis: Some good action here. It felt a bit rushed – jam-packed into seven minutes.)

SHOW SCORE (0-10): 7.8

Find Mike Meyers on Twitter: @themikeshow42