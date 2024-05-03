WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, May 3, 2024
Where: Lyon-Décines , France at LDLC Arena
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,341 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,977.
How To Watch: Live on Fox
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship Match
- New Catch Republic (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Authors of Pain
- Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles go face to face before Undisputed WWE Championship match at Backlash
- The first-ever RKO Show (with Hosts Randy Orton & Kevin Owens)
