WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (5/3): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Friday, May 3, 2024

Where: Lyon-Décines , France at LDLC Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 12,341 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,977.

How To Watch: Live on Fox

Advertised Matches & Appearances

A-Town Down Under (Grayson Waller & Austin Theory) vs. The Street Profits – WWE Tag Team Championship Match

New Catch Republic (Axiom & Nathan Frazer) vs. Authors of Pain

Cody Rhodes and A.J. Styles go face to face before Undisputed WWE Championship match at Backlash

The first-ever RKO Show (with Hosts Randy Orton & Kevin Owens)

