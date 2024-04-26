WWE SMACKDOWN TV RESULTS (4/26) : McDonald’s “alt perspective” report on WWE Draft, Rhodes-Styles Contract Signing, Bloodline developments, Mysterio/Lee vs. Angel/Berto

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN TV REPORT

APRIL 26, 2024

CINCINNATI, OH AT HERITAGE BANK CENTER

AIRED ON FOX

REPORT BY ALEX McDONALD, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett

[HOUR ONE]

-Cody Rhodes was shown signing autographs in the back. They showed a graphic for Rhodes’ contract signing with A.J. Styles for later in the show. Corey Graves promoted the segment as Styles was shown entering the arena.

-Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill made their arrival. Graves hyped the first night of the WWE Draft.

-They showed a graphic with the rules for the WWE Draft. Graves ran down the rules. They then showed the champions of each brand, who are exempt from being drafted. Wade Barrett explained the change in the rules. They showed the Raw and Smackdown War Rooms for the Draft.

-Paul Heyman was with Kayla Braxton in the back. Heyman said that Roman Reigns has withdrawn himself from the Draft. He said it wasn’t a negative, but a positive. Heyman said Reigns is the biggest star in the industry and has built Smackdown since the Pandemic. Heyman said Reigns didn’t need to hog the number one pick when he won’t be around in the near future. He said that’s what a real Tribal Chief does. Heyman said the pressure is on Nick Aldis. He said if Reigns isn’t the first pick, who is? Heyman said the first two picks will make history in the new era.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Further evidence of the upcoming face turn for Reigns. The heel Reigns didn’t care if he was picked first and wasn’t around. He thought that was the way it should be. This is another subtle sign that Reigns is changing.)

-Jackie Redmond was in Orlando. The NXT wrestlers surrounded her. She asked who was next as the NXT wrestlers are ready for the Draft.

-They showed a graphic with the wrestlers available to be selected tonight.

-Corey Graves was in the ring. He welcomed the crowd to the first night of the WWE Draft. Graves said he has the honor of moderating the contract signing for the WWE title match at Backlash. Graves mentioned that Aldis was busy with preparations for the Draft. He introduced A.J. Styles.

-A.J. Styles made his entrance.

-Graves introduced Cody Rhodes.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance. Rhodes entered the ring and set the WWE Championship on the podium in the center of the ring. There were tables on either side of the podium.

-The crowd cheered for Rhodes as Styles sat at one of the tables. Styles raised from his chair. He said before he signed the contract, he wanted to mention that two Georgia boys are going to wrestle for the first time for the WWE title. Styles said he knows why the crowd boos him and he accepts it. Styles said that he doesn’t respect L.A. Knight. Styles said he lost at Wrestlemania, but he regained his composure and earned the right to face Rhodes at Backlash. Styles said he respected Rhodes. He said he and Rhodes had to prove themselves outside of the WWE. He said Dusty Rhodes taught them both how to stand on their own two feet. The crowd chanted for Dusty Rhodes. Styles said he learned a lot from Dusty and he was a good man. Styles said Dusty taught him how to carry himself and how to carry the weight of the champion. Styles said the weight of the title isn’t just leather and gold. Styles said we’re going to see if Rhodes can carry it at Backlash.

-Rhodes sat at the table with the contract open in front of him. He raised the mic and asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about. He said they could talk about respect. Rhodes said everyone in the locker room respects Styles. Rhodes said he respected the roads that Styles took to get to WWE. He said the respect goes by the wayside at Backlash. Rhodes said Styles has been here before and Styles is implying that Rhodes can’t carry the weight of the title. Rhodes said his trainer told him it’s not about winning the title, it’s about keeping it. Rhodes said it’s a level playing field at Backlash. He said it’s not a dream match for him, it’s a must win. Rhodes signed the contract and handed it to Graves. Rhodes stood up and extended his hand to Styles. Styles lifted the mic and said it was a beautiful thing to see Rhodes finish his story. Styles said it’s a shame his reign is going to end at Backlash. They shook hands. Styles turned to leave. He stopped at the ropes and Rhodes stared him down. Styles exited up the ramp. Rhodes took his title off the podium and held it up for the crowd.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Really good promo segment. They didn’t fall into the tropes they normally do at these contract signings. That’s a good thing. This made the match feel important and planted a slight bit of doubt with the casual fan. I like that they put over the importance of a champion defending their title. Good stuff.)

-Rhodes posed with the title on the ramp. Paul “Triple H” Levesque made his entrance. He held up Rhodes hand. Levesque asked for Rhodes to join him at the podium set up on the stage.

-Levesque welcomed everyone to the first round of the Draft. He said it’s a night that changes the landscape of the WWE going forward. Levesque said it’s just as much about the GM’s protecting the roster they have than it is to adding to it. Levesque said Rhodes is going to stay on Smackdown as champions are protected. Levesque said Rhodes can read the Smackdown picks and he will read the Raw picks.

-Cody Rhodes announced the first pick for Smackdown, Bianca Belair. A graphic was shown for Belair. Graves said she will bolster the best Women’s Division in the game.

-Levesque announced the first pick for Raw, Main Event Jey Uso. A graphic was shown for Jey. Graves said Jey earned that.

-Rhodes announced the next pick for Smackdown, Carmelo Hayes from Smackdown. Barrett said it was the first time an NXT star has been picked in the first round of the draft.

-Levesque said he liked the pick for Smackdown. Levesque then announced the next pick for Raw, Seth Rollins.

2024 WWE DRAFT FIRST ROUND

SMACKDOWN – BIANCA BELAIR RAW- JEY USO SMACKDOWN – CARMELO HAYES RAW – SETH ROLLINS

-Carmelo Hayes made his entrance. Hayes said when they talk about who’s next and who’s the hottest out, they talk about Carmelo Hayes. Hayes turned to Rhodes. The crowd chanted “whoop that trick”. Hayes said he already did. Hayes turned to Rhodes and said he doesn’t miss. He said as a first round pick, the best way to shoot his shot on Smackdown is to shoot it against Rhodes. Rhodes said fortune favors the bold. Rhodes said he may have forgot his gear. He then said he didn’t forget it. Rhodes accepted Hayes’ challenge and they shook hands.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Nothing earth shattering here. We’ve seen Hayes on Smackdown too many times for this to be truly special. It’s especially weird since he was a face to the Smackdown audience previously. He was clearly a heel here, which is a carry-over from his turn in NXT. I don’t know how many people saw or know that though. Good segment with Hayes and Rhodes. Interesting that they’re having Hayes mingle with Rhodes right away.)

-The L.W.O. was shown in the back. Graves promoted their match for after the break. [c]

-Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee finished their entrance as Angel and Berto were ready in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: They shorted Humberto’s name again? How long until he’s just the letter B?)

(1) REY MYSTERIO & DRAGON LEE vs. ANGEL & BERTO

Berto took down Lee. Lee recovered and sent Berto to the outside. Lee landed a suicide dive and tossed Berto back into the ring. Lee landed a springboard crossbody and made the cover for a two count. Berto recovered and landed a shot to the back of Lee. Angel tagged and pulled the ropes down as Lee fell to the outside. Lee sold his back as Angel and Berto celebrated. [c]

Back from break, Lee and Berto made tags. Mysterio took down Angel. Mysterio went to the top rope and came off with a seated senton. Mysterio followed up with a Code Red. Mysterio made the cover but Berto broke the count. Mysterio dumped Berto to the outside. Angel landed a kick to the gut. Angel went for a powerbomb but Mysterio countered and set up Angel for the 619. Mysterio landed the 619 and tagged in Lee. Lee delivered Project Dragon and made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee in 5:00

-Santos Escobar appeared with Elektra Lopez. He told them to hold the celebration. Escobar said he’s many things, but he’s not a liar. He said he didn’t attack Dragon Lee before Wrestlemania XL and he meant it. He said Lopez has been trying to track down the security footage for weeks. Escobar said Mysterio will find the footage interesting. A video was shown on the big screen. The video showed Carlito attacking Dragon Lee. As the video played, Carlito attacked Mysterio from behind. Carlito hit Dragon Lee with the Backstabber. Carlito exited through the crowd. Barrett said Carlito should get an Oscar. Mysterio checked on Lee in the ring.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Everyone saw that coming, including the fans in attendance. That didn’t get anywhere near the reaction they were expecting it to get. No one really cares about Carlito and this is even stranger with how they fed him to Escobar last week. This whole feud is stale and needs to end already.)

-They showed the Raw and Smackdown War Rooms. Graves said the Draft will continue after the break. [c]

-They showed a graphic for Rhodes against Hayes. Barrett said it is confirmed as the main event of the show.

-Bron Breakker made his entrance. His opponent was already in the ring.

(2) BRON BREAKKER vs. CEDRIC ALEXANDER

Breakker charged but Alexander ducked. Alexander went for a springboard elbow but Breakker caught him with a spear. Breakker made the cover for the win.

WINNER: Bron Breakker in about 30 seconds

-Barrett said that Breakker shot up everyone’s draft board after that performance. Graves threw to a video package on the Women’s Championship match between Bayley and Naomi. The video showed highlights of the match before focusing on Tiffany Stratton’s interference at the end.

-Nick Aldis emerged from the War Room. Stratton stopped him. She asked if Aldis saw what she did last week. Stratton asked where her title match was. Aldis said his watch doesn’t say it’s Tiffy Time. Aldis said that he was going to send Stratton to the back of the line but someone changed his mind. Aldis said Stratton will battle Naomi tonight and the winner will face Bayley at Backlash. Stratton asked who had this idea. Bayley appeared and said she did. Stratton had a Tiffany epiphany and she said she’s going to do what Bayley couldn’t.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Stratton is gold. I really hope she stays on Smackdown. A part of me also hopes that she doesn’t ger the match with Bayley at Backlash. I don’t want her to lose and be defined down. Stratton is the perfect candidate to end up with the Money in the Bank briefcase. I would much rather they kept her in some other feuds until that point.)

-They showed Torrie Wilson in the back heading toward the arena. [c]

-Michelle McCool and Torrie Wilson made their entrance. They stood at the podium on the stage. McCool announced the next pick for Smackdown, Randy Orton.

-They showed a graphic for Orton. Graves said it was a big keep for the Smackdown brand.

-Wilson announced the next pick for Raw, Bron Breakker. The Raw War Room was shown celebrating as Aldis was disappointed in the Smackdown War Room.

-McCool announced the next pick for Smackdown, Nia Jax. The crowd booed as a graphic was shown for Jax. Barrett said she was his favorite in the Women’s Division.

-Wilson announced the next pick for Raw, Liv Morgan. Graves said it was another big keep as a graphic was shown for Morgan.

2024 WWE DRAFT SECOND ROUND

SMACKDOWN – RANDY ORTON RAW – BRON BREAKKER SMACKDOWN – NIA JAX RAW – LIV MORGAN

-Barrett and Graves discussed the draft picks and mentioned that the Bloodline hadn’t been selected yet. Graves threw to a video package on the Bloodline attacking Kevin Owens last week on Smackdown. The video then shifted to the altercation between Aldis and Heyman.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Another completely uneventful round. Breakker going to Raw comes off as a trade for Hayes. Jax coming to Smackdown could be a good change and a new opponent for Belair and Cargill. Hopefully, they go with Damage Ctrl to Raw and we can have a real reset on the Smackdown side of the Women’s Division.)

-Paul Heyman was in the parking lot. A black SUV pulled up. Heyman opened the door and Solo Sikoa emerged in a black suit. Heyman said he would get the door for Sikoa from now on. Sikoa asked if the Bloodline had been drafted. Heyman told Sikoa they hadn’t been yet. Sikoa asked for the details. Heyman said Reigns withdrew from the Draft and since Sikoa is bringing in new members, no one knows what they’re getting. Tama Tonga appeared. Sikoa asked Heyman to repeat himself. Kevin Owens appeared and attacked Sikoa and Tonga from behind. Officials broke them up and held back Owens as he tried to get free. [c]

-They showed the outside of the arena. They then transitioned to a graphic for the main event between Rhodes and Hayes.

-They showed a recap of the segment from before the break with the Bloodline and Kevin Owens.

[HOUR TWO]

-Kayla Braxton was on the stage. She welcomed Bianca Belair.

-Bianca Belair made her entrance and joined Kayla on the stage. Kayla congratulated Belair on being the top pick. She said that Belair and Jade Cargill have a chance to dethrone the Kabuki Warriors in France. Belair said she wants to finally end it with Damage Ctrl and Cargill is the perfect person to help her do that. Belair said Damage Ctrl is falling apart and the final piece is the Women’s Tag Team titles. She said after her and Cargill defeat them, Damage Ctrl won’t have a reason to show up on Smackdown.

-The Kabuki Warriors made their entrance. Asuka and Kairi Sane talked trash to Belair in Japanese. Cargill appeared and stood next to Belair. Owens and Tonga brawled from the backstage area and brawled through the staredown between the two teams on the ramp.

-Owens and Tonga brawled into the ring and Sikoa appeared to take down Owens. Officials appeared and Tonga took them out one by one. Tonga and Sikoa beat on Owens until Randy Orton made his entrance and walked to the ring. Orton took down Tonga and hit Sikoa with rights. Sikoa escaped an RKO and dropped to the outside. Orton followed but was forced back into the ring by officials. Orton stood tall in the ring. Orton checked on Owens and Owens hugged him. Owens rolled to the outside and tried to go up the ramp but officials cut him off. The officials beckoned the Bloodline up the ramp.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Creative way to transition between the two segments. This is another example of the new things they’re doing on the show that make it feel like a more alive and less scripted and predictable universe.)

-Bubba Ray Dudley was shown emerging from a room in the back. They then showed Devon in a separate part of the backstage area. They both made their way toward the arena. [c]

-They showed the NXT wrestlers in the Performance Center.

-The Dudley Boys made their entrance. The crowd chanted “ECW”.

-Bubba Ray and Devon reached in and pulled out their glasses so they could read the cards.

-Bubba Ray announced the next pick for Smackdown, L.A. Knight. They showed a graphic for Knight. Barrett said it was a great job by Aldis.

-Devon announced the pick for Raw, Ricochet. They showed a graphic for Ricochet. Graves promoted Ricochet as a person on Speed.

-Bubba Ray announced the pick for Smackdown, the Bloodline. The Bloodline consisted of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Paul Heyman. Graves said they won’t be pleased to be picked in the third round.

-Devon announced the last pick of the round for Raw, Sheamus.

2024 WWE DRAFT THIRD ROUND

SMACKDOWN – L.A. KNIGHT RAW – RICOCHET SMACKDOWN – THE BLOODLINE (SOLO SIKOA, TAMA TONGA, & PAUL HEYMAN) RAW – SHEAMUS

(McDonald’s Analysis: I usually like the Draft, but this feels like a waste of time. Literally no one of consequence has swapped shows.)

-Tiffany Stratton made her entrance. Bayley joined commentary. Graves said this match has championship implications. Bayley said that Stratton needs to learn she has to earn her way to the title.

-Naomi made her entrance.

(3) TIFFANY STRATTON vs. NAOMI – Number One Contender’s Match for WWE Women’s Championship

Naomi took Stratton down with a Thesz Press. Stratton fought out and rolled to the outside. Naomi hit her with a baseball slide. Noami rolled to the outside and slammed Stratton face first into the ring apron. Naomi rolled Stratton back in the ring. Naomi climbed to the top rope and came off but Stratton moved. Stratton hung up Naomi on the middle rope and then landed a hip attack. Stratton sent Naomi to the apron. Naomi countered Stratton and delivered a modified facebuster to Stratton on the apron. Stratton fell off the apron and to the floor. Naomi came off with a split leg drop. Naomi celebrated as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Stratton hit a spinebuster as they came back from break. Stratton made the cover for a two count. Stratton sent Naomi to the corner and charged. Naomi countered with a sunset flip. Naomi got a two count. Naomi landed a kick in the gut to Stratton and then used a headscissor to drive Stratton’s face into the mat. Naomi made the cover for a two count. Stratton countered Naomi and sent her into the corner. The two women then collided with stereo crossbody blocks. They got to their feet and traded shots. Stratton set up for a DDT but Naomi countered with a kick. Nia Jax appeared and attacked Bayley at the announce desk. Naomi dropped to the outside and went after Jax. Jax took her down and the ref called for the bell.

WINNER: No Contest in 8:00

-Jax took Bayley down with a running charge. The crowd booed Jax. Stratton tossed Naomi into the ring. Stratton then picked up Bayley and threw her into the ring as well. Stratton positioned Naomi and Bayley. Stratton hit the Prettiest Moonsault Ever to both women.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Jax could breathe some fresh life into the heel side of the Smackdown Women’s Division. I’d like to see Stratton stick around the Smackdown side, but Naomi can go over to Raw.)

-The Street Profits were in the back with B-Fabb and Byron Saxton. Saxton said the Profits will have a WWE Tag Team title match next week on Smackdown. B-Fabb said it doesn’t matter if they get drafted because they’re going to win the titles and stay on Smackdown.

-Austin Theory and Grayson Waller appeared. They told the Profits you can’t talk about Smackdown without them. Bobby Lashley appeared and chased them off.

-Teddy Long and J.B.L. were shown emerging from different rooms to announce the next picks of the Draft. [c]

-Karrion Kross and Scarlett were in the back. They grabbed the camera man and asked him to follow. Kross took the camera man to the Authors of Pain beating down some random guys. Kross said the violence will continue until they get what they want.

-Teddy Long and J.B.L. made their entrance.

-Teddy Long announced the first pick for Smackdown, A.J. Styles. A graphic was shown for Styles. Barrett said the pick would look even better if Styles beats Rhodes at Backlash.

-J.B.L. announced the next pick for Raw, the Alpha Academy. The Alpha Academy included Chad Gable, Otis, Maxxine Dupri, and Akira Tozawa.

-Long announced the next pick for Smackdown, Andrade. Graves said this was a big pick for Smackdown.

-J.B.L. announced Kiana James for Raw. Graves and Barrett reacted in disbelief. James was shown wearing a Raw hat in the Performance Center. Graves threw to a video package on Kiana James. James was with Jackie Redmond in the Performance Center. James said it meant the world to her and every decision she’s made has gotten her to this moment. She said she wants to show the world while Kiana James is the one percent. Redmond threw to highlights of NXT Spring Breakin with Trick Williams winning the NXT title.

2024 WWE DRAFT FOURTH ROUND

SMACKDOWN – A.J. STYLES RAW – ALPHA ACADEMY (Chad Gable, Otis, Akira Tozawa, & Maxxine Dupri) SMACKDOWN – ANDRADE RAW – KIANA JAMES

(McDonald’s Analysis: This is by far the most underwhelming Draft they’ve done since the move to Fox. This was a complete waste of time. They could have just called up the NXT talent and did a trade and everything would have worked out exactly the same.)

-Hayes made his way toward the arena ahead of his match with Rhodes. Graves promoted the match for after the break. [c]

-They showed a recap of James getting drafted moments ago.

-Kayla Braxton was in the back with Nick Aldis. He said he liked his selections and the future is bright for Smackdown. He said he has announcements for Backlash in France. Aldis announced a Triple Threat match for the WWE Women’s title, Stratton vs. Bayley vs. Naomi. Teddy Long then announced Kevin Owens and Randy Orton against the Bloodline in a tag team match.

-Graves and Barrett sat ringside. They hyped the matches that were just announced. Graves said the Draft will continue on Monday on Raw. Graves then threw to a video package on Kofi Kingston as the NFL Draft last night. He presented new Patriots Quarterback, Drake Maye, with a WWE title.

-Barrett promoted Rhodes and Styles face to face next week. Graves then promoted Authors of Pain against New Catch Republic. Barrett then announced the Street Profits against Austin Theory and Grayson Waller for the WWE Tag Team titles. Finally, Graves promoted the debut of the RKO Show with Orton and Owens.

-Carmelo Hayes made his entrance. Barrett put over Hayes as not a rookie and did everything he could in NXT. Barrett said the future is here and the future is him.

-Cody Rhodes made his entrance.

(4) CARMELO HAYES vs. CODY RHODES

Rhodes sucked under Hayes and they locked up. Rhodes threw Hayes down. Rhodes kicked Hayes and then dropped to his back before landing a right hand. Hayes recovered and hit a springboard clothesline. Rhodes recovered and took Hayes down with a clothesline of his own. Rhodes looked down at Hayes as the show cut to commercial break. [c]

Rhodes took down Hayes with a headlock. Hayes countered with a headscissors. Rhodes got to his feet and Hayes slapped him. Rhodes fought back with forearms. Hayes took Rhodes down with a shot to the neck. Hayes took Rhodes to the corner and landed punches. Hayes choked Rhodes with his boot. Rhodes took control and landed a chop. Hayes delivered a chop of his own. Rhodes answered with a big chop. Rhodes whipped Hayes into the opposite corner and followed up with a back body drop. Hayes recovered and spun around Rhodes into a facebuster. Hayes followed up with a springboard DDT and made the cover for a two count. Hayes went for a front facelock but Rhodes lifted Hayes to his shoulders. Hayes got free and set up for a Cross Rhodes. Rhodes countered into a roll up for a two count. Rhodes came off the ropes with a Disaster Kick and made the cover for a two count. Hayes and Rhodes traded shots on their knees. Rhodes lifted Hayes to his shoulders and hit a running powerslam. Rhodes made the cover for a two count. Rhodes slapped the mat and the crowd cheered him on. Rhodes came off the ropes with a Cody Cutter and made the cover for another two count. Hayes staggered to his feet. Rhodes went for a back suplex and Hayes landed on his feet. Hayes landed the First 48. Hayes climbed to the top rope and came off but Rhodes moved. Hayes rolled through. Rhodes delivered a superkick. Hayes and Rhodes went for springboard splashes and both missed. Rhodes sold his shoulder. Hayes went after Rhodes but Rhodes countered into a Cross Rhodes for the win.

WINNER: Cody Rhodes in 9:00

-Rhodes helped Hayes off his back and talked to him. Hayes looked disappointed. Rhodes celebrated his win and sold his shoulder some more. Graves said that Rhodes can shift his attention to Backlash and A.J. Styles. Barrett mentioned how long it took Rhodes to finish his story and win the title. He then put over how Hayes hung with Rhodes on his first night on Smackdown. Graves said there’s plenty of reason to be excited about Smackdown moving forward.

-Styles appeared in the ring opposite Rhodes. The crowd chanted “A.J. sucks” as they stared each other down. Styles motioned that Rhodes was “this close”. Graves hyped their match for Backlash and the second night of the Draft on Monday. Rhodes and Styles shook hands.

(McDonald’s Analysis: Good match. I don’t know if Rhodes should be going 50-50 with Hayes as champion, but it is what it is. Rhodes wants to help elevate these younger/newer guys, but I wonder if this hurts Rhodes more than it helps Hayes. If Hayes as promoted as a big deal, it won’t matter much. If Hayes ends up firmly in the mid-card having feuds against mid-card babyfaces and losing, then it’s probably a bad idea. Solid TV main event, but with the Draft basically keeping everything the same, it will be interesting to see where they find new opponents for Rhodes before the return of The Rock.)