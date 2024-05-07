FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Wildcard Rules night two, Bryan & Rowan, Kofi vs. Sami vs. Styles, on-site correspondent, live callers (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show from five years ago (5-8-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Jake Barnett from ProWrestling.net to review Smackdown with live callers, an on-site correspondent, and emails. They discuss the second night of Wildcard Rules, the Roman Reigns and Ali video packages, Kofi Kingston’s second WWE Title defense in two nights, the Smackdown Tag Team Title situation with Daniel Bryan & Erick Rowan and if it’s a good use of Bryan at this point, and more.
