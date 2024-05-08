News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/7 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWT Talks NXT: Wells and Cattani discuss Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green, strong episode for women’s division, onscreen acknowledgement of Trick Williams-Lash Legend relationship, more (87 min.)

May 8, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Kelly Wells and Kevin Cattani cover NXT featuring Roxanne Perez vs. Chelsea Green, a strong episode for the women’s division, onscreen acknowledgement of Trick Williams-Lash Legend relationship, and more.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024