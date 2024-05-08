AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Where: Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,954 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,248.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Adam Copeland vs. Brody King – TNT Championship Match

Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta

Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron

Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action

Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage go face to face

Serena Deeb to speak

Kenny Omega to make important announcement

