AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024
Where: Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,954 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,248.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Adam Copeland vs. Brody King – TNT Championship Match
- Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
- Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
- Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action
- Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage go face to face
- Serena Deeb to speak
- Kenny Omega to make important announcement
