News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (5/8): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 8, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, May 8, 2024

Where: Edmonton, Alberta at Rogers Place

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 3,954 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 4,248.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Adam Copeland vs. Brody King – TNT Championship Match
  • Orange Cassidy vs. Trent Beretta
  • Mariah May vs. Harley Cameron
  • Chris Jericho & Big Bill in action
  • Swerve Strickland and Christian Cage go face to face
  • Serena Deeb to speak
  • Kenny Omega to make important announcement

LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (5/1): Kenny Omega addresses his health and then Elite attack him, Tony Khan updates his status, Swerve promo, Copeland defends, May vs. Deeb

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Footage of Ric Flair’s pizzeria incident released

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024