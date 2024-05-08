VIP AUDIO 5/8 – PWT Impact Pod: Lilly & Laslo discuss Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Bey, Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita, new song from Joe Hendry, Under Siege review, more (49 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Darrin Lilly and John Laslo cover a big week in TNA. They discuss the go-home episode of Impact TV, which featured great in-ring action, including Mustafa Ali vs. Chris Bey and Jordynne Grace vs. Miyu Yamashita, plus a new song from Joe Hendry. Then they review the Under Siege Impact Plus special, which featured a title change, a thrilling X Division Title match, Jonathan Gresham’s new gimmick, and an action-packed six-man tag team main event with the returning “Broken” Matt Hardy & Speedball Mountain facing The System.

