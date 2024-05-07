VIP AUDIO 5/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk referencing choking Perry on Raw promo, Becky’s crowd reaction, Triple H gets snippy with wrestling media, King & Queen tourney, Bloodline, Backlash (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
In this week's episode of "Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller," Wade and Rich cover these topics:
- C.M. Punk showing no contrition regarding his role in escalating the situation at All In last summer with Jack Perry when he brought it up on Raw last night.
- Triple H’s lame snip at media outlets over a report on Drew Gulak.
- The Young Bucks takeover of AEW and whether their current heel act is good for them and AEW.
- Cody Rhodes being told he wouldn’t have made it as a big star if not for Kevin Owens introducing him to the Young Bucks
- Becky Lynch’s ongoing challenge to win over the WWF fanbase and searching for a reason this has happened.
- The state of Raw’s women’s division.
- The latest development with The Bloodline.
- The King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring so far and thoughts on where it’s headed.
- Backlash review
- The timing of Gable Steveson’s release
