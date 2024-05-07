VIP AUDIO 5/7 – Everything with Rich & Wade: Punk referencing choking Perry on Raw promo, Becky’s crowd reaction, Triple H gets snippy with wrestling media, King & Queen tourney, Bloodline, Backlash (89 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

C.M. Punk showing no contrition regarding his role in escalating the situation at All In last summer with Jack Perry when he brought it up on Raw last night.

Triple H’s lame snip at media outlets over a report on Drew Gulak.

The Young Bucks takeover of AEW and whether their current heel act is good for them and AEW.

Cody Rhodes being told he wouldn’t have made it as a big star if not for Kevin Owens introducing him to the Young Bucks

Becky Lynch’s ongoing challenge to win over the WWF fanbase and searching for a reason this has happened.

The state of Raw’s women’s division.

The latest development with The Bloodline.

The King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring so far and thoughts on where it’s headed.

Backlash review

The timing of Gable Steveson’s release

