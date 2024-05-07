FREE PODCAST 5/7 – WKPWP Interview Classic: (10 Yrs Ago) Jim Ross says Lawler is a top ten all-time wrestler, talks about Benoit’s son getting into wrestling, did he ever say no to humiliating angles, more (91 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (5-2-2014), we present part one of a four hour interview with Jim Ross conducted by Wade Keller and Bruce Mitchell. He covers a wide range of topics including: Life after WWE including his new live Q&A shows at theaters, WWE Network discussion, Jerry Lawler’s place in history as a wrestler, Chris Benoit’s son getting into wrestling, does Chris Benoit belong in the WWE Hall of Fame, did he ever say no to a controversial angle or humiliating request, how does he feel about his role in presenting the impostor Undertaker and Razor Ramon, and many other topics with live callers throughout.

