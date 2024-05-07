VIP AUDIO 5/7 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-5-2006) – King of the Ring tournament, odd booking of Rey in JBL exchange, Cruiserweights turned into food for Khali, more (38 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 5, 2006 episode of WWE Smackdown review with PWTorch columnist James Caldwell and PWTorch specialist Mike Roe. They discuss the curious (to put it nicely) booking of Rey Mysterio, JBL standing up for Rey, Rey not having a comeback to JBL, what WWE can do with Rey after Judgment Day, the King of the Ring tournament, Booker T beating Gunner Scott in a revenge match, the Cruiserweights being turned into food for Khali, Kendrick and London losing complete momentum, the brilliance of Finlay-Benoit, how WWE can generate buys for Judgment Day with two weeks of TV, and much more.

