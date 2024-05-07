News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/7 – The Fix Flashback (4-26-2017): Review of A.J. Lee book, Mauro Ranallo settlement, history of Rikidozan, wrestlers wearing advertisements, Hennig’s WWE run, more (146 min.)

May 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 26, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • Smackdown including what’s going on with Charlotte, the Shinsuke Nakamura-Dolph Ziggler segment, and more.
  • A thorough preview of WWE Payback and a few talking points from Raw including the Kalisto-Braun Strowman dumpster match.
  • A book review of A.J. Lee’s new memoire.
  • A book review of “Sisterhood of the Squared Circle” focused on women’s wrestling.
  • The Mauro Ranallo settlement with WWE and Mauro dismissing JBL’s influence on that development.

MAILBAG…

  • The history of Rikidozan
  • The future of UFC potentially on ESPN
  • A response to a defense of Roman Reigns
  • The difference between a TV network and WWE exposing aspects of the behind the scenes production.
  • How Triple H might change WWE if he took over
  • A response to a defense of scripted promos
  • What GLOW reality TV before reality TV?
  • Curt Hennig’s WWE run
  • Prospects and practicality of wrestlers wearing advertisements
  • Is JBL permanently going to conduct himself differently as a result of recent scrutiny and more on bullying.

MMA TOPICS…

  • A look back at last weekend’s Bellator and UFC Fight Nights and the premiere episode of The Ultimate Fighter.

