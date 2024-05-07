VIP AUDIO 5/7 – The Fix Flashback (4-26-2017): Review of A.J. Lee book, Mauro Ranallo settlement, history of Rikidozan, wrestlers wearing advertisements, Hennig’s WWE run, more (146 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 26, 2017 episode covering these topics:

Smackdown including what’s going on with Charlotte, the Shinsuke Nakamura-Dolph Ziggler segment, and more.

A thorough preview of WWE Payback and a few talking points from Raw including the Kalisto-Braun Strowman dumpster match.

A book review of A.J. Lee’s new memoire.

A book review of “Sisterhood of the Squared Circle” focused on women’s wrestling.

The Mauro Ranallo settlement with WWE and Mauro dismissing JBL’s influence on that development.

MAILBAG…

The history of Rikidozan

The future of UFC potentially on ESPN

A response to a defense of Roman Reigns

The difference between a TV network and WWE exposing aspects of the behind the scenes production.

How Triple H might change WWE if he took over

A response to a defense of scripted promos

What GLOW reality TV before reality TV?

Curt Hennig’s WWE run

Prospects and practicality of wrestlers wearing advertisements

Is JBL permanently going to conduct himself differently as a result of recent scrutiny and more on bullying.

MMA TOPICS…

A look back at last weekend’s Bellator and UFC Fight Nights and the premiere episode of The Ultimate Fighter.

