VIP AUDIO 5/7 – The Fix Flashback (4-26-2017): Review of A.J. Lee book, Mauro Ranallo settlement, history of Rikidozan, wrestlers wearing advertisements, Hennig’s WWE run, more (146 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 26, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- Smackdown including what’s going on with Charlotte, the Shinsuke Nakamura-Dolph Ziggler segment, and more.
- A thorough preview of WWE Payback and a few talking points from Raw including the Kalisto-Braun Strowman dumpster match.
- A book review of A.J. Lee’s new memoire.
- A book review of “Sisterhood of the Squared Circle” focused on women’s wrestling.
- The Mauro Ranallo settlement with WWE and Mauro dismissing JBL’s influence on that development.
MAILBAG…
- The history of Rikidozan
- The future of UFC potentially on ESPN
- A response to a defense of Roman Reigns
- The difference between a TV network and WWE exposing aspects of the behind the scenes production.
- How Triple H might change WWE if he took over
- A response to a defense of scripted promos
- What GLOW reality TV before reality TV?
- Curt Hennig’s WWE run
- Prospects and practicality of wrestlers wearing advertisements
- Is JBL permanently going to conduct himself differently as a result of recent scrutiny and more on bullying.
MMA TOPICS…
- A look back at last weekend’s Bellator and UFC Fight Nights and the premiere episode of The Ultimate Fighter.
