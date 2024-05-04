FREE PODCAST 5/4 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #276 (4-23-94) of the PWTorch including Spring Stampede ‘94 review, Ventura wins suit against Titan, new WWF IC champ, Vince’s trial date moves, more (199 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast, Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald discuss issue #276 of the PWTorch including their complete thoughts on WCW Spring Stampede 1994, Jesse Ventura’s $180K win over Titan Sports, Diesel wins the WWF IC title, McMahon’s trial date is moved back two months, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

