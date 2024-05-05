VIP AUDIO 5/5 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-3-2006) – Bruno Sammartino discusses 1980s WWF drug use, why he wouldn’t ride with other wrestlers, “Superstar” Graham + News Brief (26 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the May 3, 2006 episode of James Caldwell’s “On Point” audio interview series.

In part four of a four-part 90-plus minute On Point interview with the top WWF star of the pre-WrestleMania era, Bruno Sammartino, PWTorch columnist James Caldwell talks with Bruno about whether he thinks could unite to create more leverage in contract talks, drug use in WWE, why he would never ride in a car with wrestlers in the ’80s, why people perceive him as being bitter and his response to the question of whether he is bitter, the various wrestling Hall of Fames, Superstar Billy Graham, the percentage of wrestlers he estimated were using drugs or steroids, his life after wrestling, his philosophy on retirement, and much more.

Then at the end is an eight minute Caldwell News Brief with some ECW-WWE news including some expectations for the ECW-branded PPV, Jim Ross news, New Japan-Brock Lesnar news, and more.

