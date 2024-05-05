FREE PODCAST 5/5 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Keller & Powell talk final Extreme Rules hype on Raw including Cena-Bray, Flair’s return to Raw, Bryan and Brie terrorized by Kane, WWE Network hype (120 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from ten years ago (4-29-2014), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s head honcho Jason Powell to discuss last night’s hype for Extreme Rules on Raw including Cena-Bray Wyatt hype, Flair’s return to Raw, Bryan and Brie terrorized by Kane, WWE Network hype, and more regarding Raw. Also, TNA is discussed including Eric Young’s title reign.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.