TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/25): Lilly’s report on Grace vs. Yamashita, Ali vs. Bey

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 2, 2024

LAS VEGAS, NV AT PALMS CASINO RESORT

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Recap video of last week’s events.

-“Cross the Line” open.

-AJ Francis, Rich Swann, rapper Bun B, and company were shown in a VIP area overlooking the ring. AJ talked a bit, bragged, and mentioned Joe Hendry’s apology later tonight.

(1) MUSTAFA ALI vs. CHRIS BEY (w/Ace Austin)

Ali’s X Division Title was not on the line in this match. Ali took Bey to the mat early. They exchanged chops in the corner. Bey hit Ali with a series of punches and followed with a clothesline. Swann and company were shown looking on from the VIP area. Ali sent Bey throat-first into the ropes, then stomped him. Ace gave Bey encouragement from ringside. Bey battled back with a kick to Ali’s head. Bey went coast to coast with a flying elbow drop and got a two count.

Ali pulled Bey off the top rope. Ali gave Bey a backbreaker for a two count. Bey threw Ali into the corner face-first and followed with a flurry of offense. Bey gave Ali a spinebuster for a two count. Ali threw Bey over the top rope. Bey caught Ali with a spinning kick. Bey and Ali exchanged punches. Ali tried to pin Bey with his feet on the ropes, but Ace knocked Ali’s feet off. Ali caught Ace with a dive on the outside, but Bey gave Ali one. Bey got a two count after a crossbody block.

Ali superkicked Bey. Bey came back with a running knee. Bey drove Ali to the mat. Ali gave Bey a German suplex on the apron. Ali missed a 450 splash and Bey caught him with a neckbreaker. As one of Ali’s security team argued with the referee, another member of security hit Bey with a flag pole and knocked Bey off the top rope. Ali gave Bey a 450 splash and got the pin. Ace looked disappointed at ringside. [c]

WINNER: Mustafa Ali in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A spectacular way to open the show. Hopefully these two get a rematch on a bigger stage with more time. Ali is on a roll and looked good headed into his title defense at Under Siege. The storyline with Bey getting key losses continues.)

(2) DANI LUNA (w/Jody Threat) vs. Alisha Edwards (w/Masha Slamovich)

Lars Fredericksen joined Hannifan and Rehwoldt on commentary. Hannifan said that Lars has a long history with Threat. Alisha gave Dani a headbutt, but Dani pushed her to the mat. Dani got an early two count. They exchanged punches. Alisha used a distraction from Masha to get the upper hand. Masha choked Dani while the referee wasn’t looking. Dani made a comeback and slammed Alisha, followed by clotheslines and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Threat pulled Masha down from the apron. Alisha did a sliding kick into Threat. Masha used the distraction to give Dani a Snow Plow. Alisha got back in the ring and got the pin. Lars said he would be in Dani and Jody’s corner at Under Siege.

WINNER: Alisha Edwards in 4:00.

(D.L.’s Take: Fine for what it was — a device to set up the Tag Team Title match at Under Siege. Alisha seems to be wrestling with more confidence since joining The System.)

-Sami Callihan segment. There was an intentionally cheesy talk show open. Sami talked to the camera, welcomed everyone to the first episode of DMTV, and said he was back in TNA to right the wrongs of the past. He finished with his “thumbs up, thumbs down” catchphrase. [c]

(3) CODY DEANER vs. HAMMERSTONE

Deaner (who officially has his first name back) came out to the ring clapping and full of cheer. He took the mic and said he talked to Santino Marella, who said they could add a stipulation to the match. Hammerstone grabbed the mic from Deaner and said his least favorite part of coming to TNA is seeing Deaner pander to the fans. He suggested they make it an arm wrestling match. Deaner said it was an interesting idea, but since they are in Las Vegas, they could should get crazier and make it a no DQ, Sin City Street Fight. Deaner said it was the fan’s choice. Everyone cheered. He gave the fans the choice of an arm wrestling match or the street fight and they cheered loudly for the street fight. He said “the people have spoken”, then hit Hammerstone with the mic to start the match.

Deaner hit Hammerstone with a trash can lid and he no-sold it. Hammerstone came back with a pump kick, then punched and kicked Deaner. The action went to the outside. Hammerstone drove Deaner’s arm into the ring post. [c]

Hammerstone continued to pummel Deaner. Hammestone dropped Deaner throat-first onto a chair. Hammerstone cut off a Deaner comeback. Deaner recovered and slammed Hammerstone on a chair for a two count. Deaner brought a table into the ring and set it up. Hammerstone suplexed Deaner. Hammerstone powerfully chokeslammed Deaner through the table. Hammerstone put Deaner in the Torture Rack and Deaner tapped. Hammerstone wouldn’t put him down, so Jake Something ran in for the save. They traded punches before security broke it up. They fought off the security and had a stand-off, but Hammerstone left the ring.

WINNER: Hammerstone in 10:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A nice rebound for Hammerstone after losing to Josh Alexander. He continues to impress since coming to TNA. Fans are continuing to get behind Deaner after his character reset. The match was effective in building interest between the battle of the powerhouses when Hammerstone faces Jake Something at Under Siege.)

-In a “digital exclusive”, a doctor checked on Nic Nemeth and said he couldn’t be cleared for Under Siege. “Broken” Matt Hardy agreed to take his place. Santino made it official.

-Promo with “Broken” Matt Hardy and Speedball Mountain. Trent Seven said The System needed to be taken down. Mike Bailey said The System should be deleted. Matt Hardy said Speedball Mountain could join his family. He re-named them “Trent the Seventh” and the “Ball of Speed”, then said they would make The System obsolete. [c]

-Jonathan Gresham segment. He had a face to face sit down with Santino. Gresham zoned out as images flashed on the screen. They shook hands and Gresham said he was glad to be back. Santino left. More images flashed on the screen. A masked Gresham sat across from the first Gresham. They cut to Santino washing a black substance off of his hands.

-Joe Hendry apology segment. AJ Francis and his entourage were in the VIP area. He said he didn’t trust Hendry, but he’s a man of his words and introduced Hendry. Hendry entered the ring to his theme song. There was a guitar and mic stand in the ring. Hendry took a seat and said it was his time for an apology. He said his feud with AJ started in this building. Hendry noted that the feud started with a song and should end with a song.

Hendry played an acoustic version of his original song about AJ. Fans chanted “Cheez-It” afterwards. He then played the second song. After that, he said it was time for the apology song. He played the song and the lyrics were about having so much material to roast AJ. He showed a picture of AJ celebrating with his hand around Swann’s waist. Fans chanted along to the lyrics “Can you please get fired… because it happened twice before” (which was to the tune of “Higher” by Creed.)[c]

(D.L.’s Take: They are devoting a LOT of time to this mid-card feud. The time might be better served elsewhere. With that said, fans were certainly into it.)

-Gia Miller interviewed The System on the stage. They talked about their six-man tag match at Under Siege against Matt Hardy and Speedball Mountain. Eddie Edwards said that Alisha Edwards would bring gold to The System at Under Siege. He said that TNA needs The System. Brian Myers said that Speedball Mountain was riding Hardy’s coattails. Moose said Under Siege was the return of a TNA legend, Matt Hardy. He said he’s become a legend since Hardy has been gone. He said that Hardy and Speedball Mountain would be deleted at Under Siege. Alisha ended by saying you should always trust The System.

(4) ACE AUSTIN (w/Chris Bey) vs. TREY MIGUEL (w/Zachary Wentz)

The winner of the match will face Mustafa Ali for the X Division Title at Under Siege. Trey posed at the start. They traded punches and brawled on the mat. Ace got an early two count after a roll up. Wentz pulled Ace off the apron to the floor. Trey gave Ace a double sledgehammer and scratched his back. [c]

Trey had the advantage coming out of the break. Trey gave Ace a series of punches and got a two count. Trey landed a series of kicks. Trey did a moonsault but Ace got his knees up. Ace made a comeback, including clotheslines and a kick to the head for a two count. Trey rolled up Ace for a two count after Ace was arguing with Wentz. Trey yelled that he blew out his knee, but he kept fighting. They fought on the top rope. Trey gave Ace a sunset flip off the top rope for a two count. Ace gave Trey a double stomp followed by The Fold for the pin.

WINNER: Ace Austin in 15:00.

(D.L.’s Take: This was the expected good match between these two. If Trey really injured his knee, he didn’t move like it. This sets up what should be an excellent title match between Ace and Mustafa Ali at Under Siege.)

-Josh Alexander and Eric Young promo. They talked about facing Frankie Kazarian and Steve Maclin at Under Siege and said they are two guys that do things the right way.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt did a “Tale of the Tape” for the main event. They were interrupted by The Concierge, who brought out Ash By Elegance. She sat in a VIP area overlooking the ring.

(5) JORDYNNE GRACE (c) vs. MIYU YAMASHITA — TNA Knockouts Title match

Jade Chung did the in-ring introductions. They shook hands at the start. Grace got an early two count after slapping Miyu and giving her a powerful back suplex. [c]

Fans cheered for Grace as Ash was shown looking at the match. Miya had Grace in a submission on the mat, but Grace reached the ropes to break the hold. They traded hard strikes. Grace slammed Miyu, who fired back with kicks. They had an exchange and both fell to the mat. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” and Ash clapped along. They battled on the top rope. Grace backdropped Miyu off the top rope and got a two count.

Miyu caught Grace with a kick to the head. Grace countered with a clothesline and Miyu replied with another kick for a two count. Grace recovered and gave Miyu a spinning backfist and a Juggernaut Driver for the pin.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 11:00.

(D.L.’s Take: A hard-hitting affair. Fans were really into this and the two wrestlers worked really well together. Grace’s dominance continues. I enjoy how they are brining in fresh challengers. Hopefully Miyu will return.)

After the match, Steph DeLander attacked Grace. Kon got in the ring also. Steph ordered Kon to break Grace’s neck. The lights went out and when they came back on, PCO was in the ring and cleared the ring of Kon. PCO grabbed Steph by the throat. Grace grabbed Steph and threw her out of the ring.

FINAL THOUGHTS: This was the essence of a good go-home show. There were constant reminders that Under Siege was coming up, contenders were established, and angles were built for the show. The show featured good in-ring action as well, with Chris Bey vs. Mustafa Ali and Ace Austin vs. Trey Miguel. The AJ Francis vs. Joe Hendry feud continues to eat up a lot of time. The show was capped off by a really good main event, as Jordynne Grace continues another strong title reign.