AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (5/1): Viewership and demo rating for episode featuring advertised return of Kenny Omega, comparisons to last year

Last night’s (5/1) episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS averaged 703,000 viewers, up from 683,000 last week (among the lowest ever) and among the lowest ever for the series in its regular timeslot. One year ago this week, Dynamite drew 776,000.
The average so far this year is 772,000 through 18 weeks. The average through 18 weeks last year was 889,000.
In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.24 rating, up from last week’s 0.23, but still among the lowest ever for the series. One year ago this week it drew a 0.28.
The average so far this year is 0.28. The average last year through 18 weeks was 0.29.
The advertised matches and segments were:
- Chris Jericho vs. Katsuyori Shibata – FTW Championship
- Adam Copeland vs. one member of House of Black – TNT Championship Cope Open
- Mariah May vs. Serena Deeb
- Samoa Joe vs. Isiah Kassidy
- Brian Cage vs. Claudio Castagnoli
- Kenny Omega to return
- Orange Cassidy to speak
- Swerve Strickland’s Double or Nothing challenger to be revealed
