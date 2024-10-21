AEW COLLISION REPORT (10/19): Ricochet and AR Fox rekindle their rivalry, Statlander and Hayter in action, AEW World Trios Title Match, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW COLLISION RESULTS – EPISODE 66

STOCKTON, CALIF. AT ADVENTIST HEALTH ARENA

AIRED ON TNT (Recorded 10/17)

REPORT BY BRIAN ZILEM, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tony Schiavone, Nigel McGuinness

Ring Announcers: Arkady Aura

WrestleTix reported tonight’s Collision 2,360 tickets distributed with a setup of 2,614

[HOUR ONE]

-The “Let’s Go” intro music opened the show. Tony Schiavone welcomed everyone to the show

-A backstage promo opened with Jon Moxley. He said the AEW Title symbolizes everything he’s been fighting against for years. Nothing comes for free in this world, and tonight, we will give Top Flight a shot at the Trios Tag Team Titles. He said, “Tonight will not be your coronation, it will be your execution.”

(Brian’s Thoughts: Considering the BCC was going to the vocal point of this show and Battle of the Belts XII not a bad way to set the tone for the next three hours.)

(1) RICOCHET vs. A.R. FOX

The match started fast, as everyone expected, with quick attempts and a pose-off within the first minute of the match. The fans chanted for Ricochet. We had dueling chants from the fans for both men. Fox rolled through the ropes, hit a spinning suplex, hit a dropkick, and followed up with a swan dive to the outside. Fox walked the ropes and hit a shooting star press on the outside. With Ricochet laid out in the corner Fox hit a shoulder tackle and leg lariat. [C]

After the break, Fox threw Ricochet back into the ring. The fans chanted, “Fight Forever.” While both men battled on the top rope, Ricochet hit an avalanche, Shake, Rattle, and Roll. After both men recovered, Fox landed a roll through DDT from the ropes and followed up with a package powerbomb, which got a near fall. A flurry of kicks was exchanged from both men, which followed Ricochet getting a German suplex for a near fall. The fans chanted, ” AEW.” Fox hit a 450 Splash and got a close near fall. The fans chanted, “Holy Sh–!” In the match’s closing moments, Ricochet landed a high knee and an axe kick and sealed the deal by hitting Vertigo to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Ricochet in 12:15

(Brian’s Thoughts: A very AEW Dynamite match opening on AEW Collision. There’s nothing wrong with a change of pace now and again—a great display from both men. The commentary team did a great job highlighting these two men’s history together. I’m glad the booking decided to give Ricochet this platform to show up and show out. Ricochet is being built up for the next challenger for the International Title.)

-Ricochet grabbed a mic after the match and said he’s yet to be pinned or submitted in the ring. Ricochet said he will be waiting to kick Konosuke Takeshita’s ass.

-Daniel Garcia cut a promo backstage with Private Party.

(2) KRIS STATLANDER vs. HARLEY CAMERON

Both women went for lock-up, but Cameron used her legs to take down Statlander for quick pin attempts. Statlander did a bridge up and went for a powerbomb, but Cameron rolled through for a near fall. Statlander showed her strength and power with a spinning backbreaker and standing suplex. Statlander picked up Cameron, and Cameron hit a spinning DDT for a near fall. In the match’s closing moments, Statlander hit a flurry of powerbombs and finished off Cameron with Saturday Night Fever to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Kris Statlander in 4:00

(Brian’s Thoughts: For a brief match, I got many things out of this match. Of course, Statlander is excellent in the ring, but I thought both women had great chemistry. Cameron, who, according to Cagematch.net, has less than 50 total matches under her belt, continues to improve each time she’s in the ring.)

-Statlander grabbed a mic and said she’s never afraid to test herself. Statlander called out Camille. Later, it was confirmed the match would take place on the Oct. 30, AEW Dynamite.

(3) DANIEL GARCIA & PRIVATE PARTY (Quen & Zay) vs. THE PREMIER ATHLETES (Ariya Daivari & Josh Woods & Tony Nese w/Mark Sterling)

The Premier Athletes got the heat on Zay early and often. Zay would rally and tag in Quen. Private Party hit Potery poetry in motion. Stokely Hathaway came down to the ramp, which distracted Zay, and Tony Nese took advantage. [C]

After the break, Zay hit a spin kick onto Woods and finally got the hot tag into Garcia, who ran wild in the match. Garcia landed the twist and shout and got a near fall. The match broke down, and all six men hit big moves. Garcia went for a power driver, but Sterling distracted the official. In the match’s closing moments, Garcia tagged in Quen, and Private Party hit Gin and Juice onto Woods to secure the pinfall victory for their team.

WINNERS: Daniel Garcia & Private Party in 9:42

(Brian’s Thoughts: The match was fine, but the main focus was to keep these newly formed Trio at the forefront of the mind as they feud with the Elite and the new Jon Moxley stable.)

-An LFI highlight package was shown.

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. ULK BRONSON (w/Beefcake Boulder, Jacked Jameson)

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 0:23

(Brian’s Thoughts: It was a squash match, but I believe the story AEW is telling is Cassidy levels up and becomes serious.)

(5) JAMIE HAYTER vs. BROOKE HAVOK

WINNER: Jamie Hayter in 1:57

(Brian’s Thoughts: More or less a showcase for Hayter, who looked great.)

-After the match, Penelope Ford popped up on the big screen and called Hayter a “backstabbing bitch.” Ford said she was out two years, and Hayer didn’t bother to check in on her once. Ford’s last televised tag team was back on 10-5-22 in a multi-women tag with Hayter. Ford said she’s back and will ensure people don’t forget who she is.

(Brian’s Thoughts: The women’s primary title picture screen certainly has had its ups and downs, but you can’t deny how big of a success story the women’s mid-card programs have been for AEW. I’m a fan of Ford in the ring, and her being an obstacle for Hayter right now is the right direction moving forward.)

-Lexy Nair was backsatge Daniel Garcia and Private Party. Garcia asked Orange Cassidy to join them. Cassidy said that whenever he wrestles a BCC member, it changes him, and he’s no leader.

[HOUR TWO]

(6) KYLE FLETCHER vs. ATLANTIS JR.

Don Callis joined the commentary team. Before the match started, Flecther threw his ring jacket on Atlantis Jr. to gain an unfair advantage.

As a new heel character, Fletcher worked the match more aggressively than in prior matches with Atlantis Jr. After hitting a cutter, Atlantis Jr. hit a dive to the floor. Fletcher hit a running PK from the apron. [C]

After the break, Fletcher attempted to rip off the mask of Atlantis Jr., but Fletcher was knocked to the outside, which allowed Atlantis Jr. to hit a dive. The fans chanted ” Lucha.” Atlantis Jr. hit a missile dropkick from the top rope and got a near fall. Fletcher recovered and hit a nasty half-and-half suplex. Fletcher teased doing the Tiger Drive 99, but Atlantis Jr. reserved it for a cradle pin attempt for a near fall. Fletcher hit sheer drop brainbusters on the apron and in the middle of the ring and only got a near fall. Both men went back and forth, reversing the Tombstone Power driver. Atlantis Jr. hit a Candian destroyer and followed up with a frog splash. Atlantis Jr. went for a second, but Fletcher got his knees up. In the match’s closing moments, Fletcher took Atlantis Jr to the top rope, hitting another sheer drop brainbuster to the turnbuckle to secure the pinfall victory.

WINNER: Kyle Fletcher in 11:46

(Brian’s Thoughts: Entertaining match. Fletcher is getting wins from prior opponents he lost in the past to build off the Fletcher Ospreay feud.)

Post-match, Fletcher said he’s finally ready to talk this Wednesday.

-A rundown of upcoming AEW shows for next month was shown.

-A recap from AEW Wrestle Dream was shown with Darby Allin vs Brody King.

(7) HOUSE OF BLACK (Brody King & Buddy Matthews & Malakai Black) vs. ALPHA ZO & CHRIS NASTYY & OLUMIDE

WINNERS: House Of Black in 2:50

The show went backstage to Lexi Nair with Thunder Rosa. Nair mentioned that we hadn’t seen Rosa since August 31st of this year. Rosa confirmed she suffered a concussion, which is why she’s out of action. Harley Cammeron interpreted the interview, and Rosa laid her out afterward.

(8) LA FACCION INGOBERNABLE vs. THE OUTRUNNERS

WINNERS: La Faccion Ingobernable 9:56

-After the match, LFI jumped the OutRunners, and FTR made the save.

-A video package aired Sammy Guevara challenging Shelton Benjamin to match this Wednesday on AEW Dynamite.

(9) BLACKPOOL COMBAT CLUB (Claudio Castagnoli & Pac & Wheeler Yuta) vs. ACTION ANDRETTI & TOP FLIGHT (Dante Martin & Darius Martin) – AEW World Trios Title Match

WINNERS: Blackpool Combat Club retain the Trios titles in 9:17

-Post-match, Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir entered the ring through the crowd after the BCC beatdown Top Flight and Andretti. Leila Grey and Lio Rush tried to make the save but were also greeted with a beatdown.

FINAL THOUGHTS: Maybe the soft rest of Danielson from TV will slowly get AEW back on track after a few years. You saw that by giving wrestlers promos after the match and promoting shows and matches in advance. It was a very well-put-together show from top to bottom.

