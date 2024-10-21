NXT HITS & MISSES (10/15): Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee vs. Je’Von Evans, Lola Vice vs. Nikkita Lyons, Lexis King vs. Mensah, Vaquer vs. Sinclair, Ashanti vs. Jensen

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Stephanie Vaquer vs. Wren Sinclair: Hit

I’m biased towards Goth wrestlers who lean toward the Succubus route, so maybe I’m being biased, but I lover this match. Sinclair has come a long way, especially after joining the No Quarter Catch Crew, but Vaquer was a new sight for me. I thought she looked brilliant in the win (please see disclaimer, as I may have been biased). I truly enjoyed this match.

Lexis King vs. Ora Mensah: Hit

The match was great, but I’m not sure what they are doing with King. This “Gentleman’s Duel” match and his sportsmanship after the match has this viewer confused as to where they’re going with this. I’m on board, as I’m all in on the Lexis King character.

Lola Vice vs. Nikkita Lyons: Hit

I feel like this is a Disclaimer Edition of Hits & Misses, as I’m big on Lyons, but I also feel that Vice is better set as a heel, so the Parker intervention sets the tone for their feud to continue (Parker is seemingly the more ‘over’ wrestler of the two). When Lyons is on, she is on and I felt she was in this match up

Ridge Holland vs. Riley Osborne: Hit

Okay, I’m officially onboard with THIS Ridge Holland. I love the aggressive style he wrestles with. I do hope they give Osborne a push down the road, but he did serve as the perfect fodder for Chase U’s fall guy. Nice to see Andre Chase back…this guy has turned a laughable character into someone that the fans absolutely love and support (including this viewer)

Ashanti The Adonis vs. Brooks Jensen: Hit

I think this gets a Hit more for character development than the actual match (which was fine). Adonis was portrayed as a heel, but lately he has become almost a sympathetic babyface. I like the Karmen Petrovic inclusion, as well, as this storyline is more layered. I hope they push Adonis, as I’ve always been a fan of his

Je’von Evans vs. Ethan Page vs. Wes Lee: Hit

I liked the work of all three wrestlers and I think the right guy went over. I like Trick Williams, but I think Page as champion elevated the brand more. Page has become one of my ‘favorite’ heel wrestlers: his smarminess and cockiness is off the charts and I wouldn’t mind seeing the belt put back on him. Trick will be as popular without the Championship and will excel based on his charisma

