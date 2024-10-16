AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (10/16): Keller’s report on Christian vs. Jay White, Mercedes vs. Aminata, Shelton vs. Lio Rush, plus Mox with AEW Title, Adam Cole returns

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

OCTOBER 16, 2024

SAN JOSE, CALIF. AT SAP CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Jeff Jarrett



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reports shortly before the show that 3,266 tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 3,570. The arena has a capacity of 19,190 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-A video played, with ominous music, showing the scene at the end of WrestleDream with medics tending to Bryan Danielsonwith Jon Moxley narrating as he rode in the back of a pick-up truck with the rest of his cohorts. “Let me tell you something,” he said. “Someone has to be responsible when things get out of control, so I will be responsible. People think they know what I’m about, they think they know what motivates me. They don’t know anything. I have a dream of a land of opportunity. When people come to AEW and they can achieve whatever they want. They can be the best versions of what they can be. Wrestling gave me everything I have in the world. I want that for other people. 150 wrestlers on the roster, their big fat paychecks and their junk in their hands. Where are they supposed to go?

“I hate what AEW has become. Egos out of control, celebrating when there’s no need to celebrate, dancing and partying. I cannot stand it anymore. I will burn down the forest to plant a new one. I’m not sentimental. I will do what has to be done. I will do what has to bve done. We will do what has to be done. We can see a better future and we will make it happen. I you want to come with us, you can come with us. If you don’t, run while you can. Stand down while you can. Get out of the way! What’s the need toknow, for those in AEW? What is the new paradigm. It’s very simple. You work for me now.” They cut to Wheeler Yuta giving Moxley a stare that reflected fear and intimidation. He looked a little spooked.

-They cut to the arena where Excalibur introduced the show and said they’ve entered a whole new era with the new AEW World Champion Jon Moxley.

-Adam Cole’s music played and he made his way to the ring. As Cole made his way out, Excalibur said a dark cloud hung over WrestleDream as a result of the actions of Moxley and his cohorts. He said one of the silver linings was the return of Cole “unexpectedly.” Tony Schiavone said he chased away MJF. He said it was a disturbing evening with Bryan Danielson losing the title, the injury, and how Wheeler Yuta turned. Excalibur said they’d cover that more later in the showl

C0le said he thought he knew the answer, but asked who was ready for “Storytime with Adam Cole.” He said to Roderick Strong, Mike Bennett, and Matt Taven, he loves them but he has to do this on his own. He said he did think about talking about his year-long road to recovery and all the challenges he had to overcome and how damn happy he is to be back. He said he doesn’t think the people want to hear that, though. He said what they want to hear about is the worst human being he’s ever met, MJF. (He didn’t try to suffocate his long-time friend with a plastic bag.) He said life is filled with shades of grey and trying to figure out right from wrong, good versus evil. He said over the last 12 months, he has realized he has to fight evil with evil.

He said MJF will tell them that he broke a promise and destroyed his trust. He said “trust” is an interesting word. “Without trust, you have nothing,” he said. “Adam Cole is many things, but stupid is not one of them.” He said anyone who trusts a guy like MJF is stupid. He said the MJF they see now is the real MJF, the one he saw behind closed doors who has terrorized the company for five years. He said he claims to care about the company, but he only cares about himself. He said if he could describe MJF in one word, it’s “fake.” He said everything about him fake. He said it took two surgeries, but the hair on his head is fake. He said MJF is a scared, insecure little boy.

He said when MJF reads criticism of him on social media, he pretends he doesn’t care, “but I swear to god he’ll be crying in a little corner by himself in his hotel room.” He said MJF is a phony and he can’t be trusted. “Everyone in that locker room right now is smiling and agreeing with everything I am saying.” He said the locker room is filled with the best pro wrestlers in the world including a group of young wrestlers who are hungry to keep improving and carry AEW into the future to make it the best pro wrestling company in the world. He said it makes him sick to his stomach that those wrestlers look at MJF and think that’s the path to success when it’s actually the path to failure and loneliness.

Cole said MJF thinks he’s someone special and thinks he’s the best there’s every been in AEW, “but I swear with every fiber of my body, Max, everybody hates you.” He said he hates everything he stands for and the way his voice sounds and the way his face looks and that he has to share a building with him. He said they’re going to fight, so how about tonight. He called him to the ring. MJF’s music played and Cole got into the pro wrestling fighting stance that says “the person I’m waiting for isn’t coming out but I’m going to make it look like I expect him any second, from any direction.”

MJF showed up on a big screen with a glass of wine in his hand. He said he started pro wrestling as a teenager and has learned a lot in the last ten years. He said through immaturity, loss, and gain, he’s become a multi-millionaire “so there’s been a lot of gain.” He said learning how to trust others and later learning the hard way there’s no such thing as trust in pro wrestling. He said when you reach the top at a young age, everyone looks for you to stumble so tehy can chew you up and spit you out. He said after years of letting people in and then being betrayed, he told himself he’d never let it happen to him. He said then he let his guard down with Cole, who stabbed him in the back and left a void in him. “I will never ever ever trust again,” he said. He said the person he is today is not his fault, it’s Cole’s fault.

He said the unwashed heathens cheer him, though. He said he knows Cole wants nothing more than to beat him within an inch of his life, but he will never get him in the ring. He will dangle that in front of him, but he’ll be sure Cole dies with a voice of unfulfilled vengeance. He said he can thank him later for “a cold, sad, lonely little life.”

Cole soaked up his words and said, “Okay, Max, but I know you better than anybody. You know I mean this when I say it. You can run but you can’t hide.” He said he’ll give him the ass-beating of a lifetime and make him wish they never met. Cole threw down the mic and left as his music played. Excalibur said the day will come soon when Cole gets his hands on MJF.

(Keller’s Analysis: I think this feud is so stretched out due to injuries and hiatuses, and still has the stench of being drawn out with bad comedy segments and a weak payoff with Undisputed Era, not to mention the criss-cross mess of MJF as a heel and face and heel, and where Cole has fit into that in ways that where they’ve landed just feels unfulfilling. Also, Cole was so heavy-handed in his vile hatred of MJF that I just started to feel like it was too much and felt sympathetic to MJF. Cole didn’t really specifically list why he hates MJF so much. Instead, it was meta-stuff (or pseudo-meta-stuff) about everyone in the back hating him. Cole’s character doesn’t have the moral high-ground to stand on if his main criticism of MJF is that he didn’t take an honorable path to the top. I almost wish they called a mulligan and kept them both apart and just moved on to other feuds.)

-Renee Paquette interviewed Chris Jericho backstage at WrestleDream. She asked how he was feeling after his loss. He said he felt vindicated. Renee asked how he can feel that way. Jericho said this is the Week of Chris Jericho because he’s in the no. 1 movie in America, “Terrifyer Three,” and Fozzy is on tour “selling out venues across the country.” He said Mark Briscoe cheated to win. Clips aired of the match. Jericho said he wanted a rematch soon. He said he will become a two-time ROH World Champion, “just like Jay Briscoe.”

-Renee interviewed Briscoe live backstage. She asked about Jericho saying he cheated. Briscoe said Jericho is known to say a lot of dumb stuff. He said the world saw him drop him on his head and pin him. He said he can’t let it slide that Jericho brought up brother’s name again, so he will pay. He said he got his rematch because he wants to get his hands on him. He said next week on Dynamite, he’s going to face him Ladder War for the ROH World Title. FTR walked in and Briscoe said tonight they’re going to get ahold of Big Bill and Bryan Keith.

(1) FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. BIG BILL & BRYAN KEITH

Announced Matches & Other Notes