FREE PODCAST 10/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin review AEW Dynamite including areas of early concerns by some, NXT on USA review, WWE Draft, Bound for Glory preview, Stardom, NJPW, UFC (156 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-17-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by guest cohost PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin with Todd’s review of AEW Dynamite including his agreements and disagreements regarding early criticism of show, NXT on USA review, thoughts on the viewership trends so far, WWE Draft reaction, reviews of Raw and Smackdown including latest with Seth Rollins and The Fiend, Impact Bound for Glory PPV preview, Stardom news, NJPW review, and UFC review and preview, and more.

