WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, October 21, 2024
Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,265 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,043. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker – Intercontinental Championship match
- Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed
- New Day vs. AOP – World Tag Team No. 1 Contender’s match
- Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made
Visit this website during Raw for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (10/14): Keller’s report on Cody Rhodes-Gunther faceoff, Breakker vs. Kingston, Truth vs. Miz, Belair & Cargill vs. Damage CTRL, more
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE officially announces NXT show for 2300 Arena
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.