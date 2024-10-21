WWE RAW PREVIEW (10/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Monday, October 21, 2024

Where: Philadelphia, Pa. at Wells Fargo Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,265 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,043. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker – Intercontinental Championship match

Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

New Day vs. AOP – World Tag Team No. 1 Contender’s match

Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. American Made

