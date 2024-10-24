FREE PODCAST 10/24 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Fann + Cody Media Conference: Fann’s on-site experience in Pittsburgh for AEW, AEW vs. USA ratings, WWE Crown Jewel preview, Orton’s tick-tock social media post (180 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (10-24-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by PWTorch’s Rich Fann. Rich talks about his in-person experience at Dynamite last night in Pittsburgh, his thoughts on AEW so far after four weekly episodes of Dynamite, what they’re doing well and what they would benefit from adding, should they continue little digs at WWE on air, are the crowd cutaways overdone, how has Full Gear hype been so far, and more on AEW. Then they shift to analysis of Smackdown on Fox so far including Tyson Fury and Cain Velasquez, and finally a preview of WWE Crown Jewel. Then of course keep listening for the Cody Media Q&A followed by some analysis of it by Wade.

Then Cody’s media Q&A conference from earlier this month on the eve of Dynamite’s debut and Keller’s thoughts on a key statement he made about what AEW Dynamite’s strength and focus would be.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO