VIP AUDIO 10/24 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): New WWE “ring boy” lawsuit, Danielson’s weak impact on AEW, Carlito’s line, WM7 rebooked, Undertaker overrated, Irvin, more (79 min.)

The Fix Mailbag with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller

Hulk Hogan protecting his spot and whether it only helped him or sometimes hurt him? Should more main event wrestlers take his approach now?

Is Undertaker underrated?

Did Shawn Michaels say the decision to have Undertaker lose to Brock Lesnar was made day of the show?

What is the history of screw jobs in pro wrestling? Were they common in the territory era and even before TV?

Thoughts on Samantha Irvin as a ring announcer?

Thoughts on the length of Raw on Netflix

Was there more to Spike dropping TNA than just then secretly and deceptively working with Vince Russo?

Does Vince McMahon deserve credit for some of the ongoing storylines that are fueling Paul Levesque’s success?

Does Bryan Danielson’s lack of impact on AEW business as champion validate criticism of him from others over the years?

A response to a defense of Roman Reigns’ dour attitude since returning

What part of the body is the atomic drop supposed to hurt?

What is the opening theme of “The Fix”?

Did fans of territories defend their territory against others like AEW and WWE fans do today?

How would a Wade Keller documentary be broken up into six parts on Netflix?

Carlito’s “learn Chinese” line on Raw

Is Cody’s role as “WWE spokesman” going to eventually cost him fans?

How would WrestleMania 7 best be rebooked to sellout the larger Los Angeles Coliseum where it was originally booked?

Does the new ring boy lawsuit against Vince McMahon, Linda McMahon, and TKO have merit and likelihood to succeed?

