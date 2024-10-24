News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/24 – WKPWP WWE Smackdown Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Barnett talk Hogan-Flair, Funhouse returns, Lesnar-Cain, Sami’s offer to Bryan, live callers, on-site correspondent, mailbag (121 min.)

October 24, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show from five years ago (10-25-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by ProWrestling.net’s Jake Barnett to review WWE Smackdown with live callers and answer mailbag questions including the Team Hogan-Team Flair hype, Sami Zayn’s offer to Daniel Bryan, the return of the Firefly Funhouse, Lacey Evans winning a squash, the Brock Lesnar-Cain Velasquez situation including Rey Mysterio and Dominic, and more. They also talk with an on-site correspondent from Kansas City, Mo. with details on the Miz vs. Fiend dark main event, 205 Live notes, and other off-air happenings.

ADDITIONAL LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024