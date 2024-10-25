FREE PODCAST 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Jason Australia talk OG Bloodline vs. Rogue Bloodline, KO singled out, Netflix speculations, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” the dream team of Javier Machado and Jason Australia finally team up to talk WWE. In this episode:

OG Bloodline vs. Rogue Bloodline with an emphasis on Jey and Solo.

KO is singled out by powers above Nick Aldis. Who and Why?

After Reed, is Rollins getting involved with KO, Orton, and Rhodes next?

…or will it be Punk?

Do we miss Dean Ambrose?

The ebbs and flow of 52 weeks of booking.

Does Cody vs. Gunther feel as big as it should?

Lots of idle Netflix speculations.

The attrition of linear TV audiences to streamers and other forms of entertainment.

A layman’s understanding of ratings in the streaming era.

2 hours of Raw!

The Judgment Day!!

MCMG!!!

