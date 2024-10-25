FREE PODCAST 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Jason Australia talk OG Bloodline vs. Rogue Bloodline, KO singled out, Netflix speculations, more (94 min.)

News Ticker

October 25, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” the dream team of Javier Machado and Jason Australia finally team up to talk WWE. In this episode:

  • OG Bloodline vs. Rogue Bloodline with an emphasis on Jey and Solo.
  • KO is singled out by powers above Nick Aldis. Who and Why?
  • After Reed, is Rollins getting involved with KO, Orton, and Rhodes next?
  • …or will it be Punk?
  • Do we miss Dean Ambrose?
  • The ebbs and flow of 52 weeks of booking.
  • Does Cody vs. Gunther feel as big as it should?
  • Lots of idle Netflix speculations.
  • The attrition of linear TV audiences to streamers and other forms of entertainment.
  • A layman’s understanding of ratings in the streaming era.
  • 2 hours of Raw!
  • The Judgment Day!!
  • MCMG!!!

