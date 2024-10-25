FREE PODCAST 10/24 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Machado & Jason Australia talk OG Bloodline vs. Rogue Bloodline, KO singled out, Netflix speculations, more (94 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” the dream team of Javier Machado and Jason Australia finally team up to talk WWE. In this episode:
-
OG Bloodline vs. Rogue Bloodline with an emphasis on Jey and Solo.
-
KO is singled out by powers above Nick Aldis. Who and Why?
-
After Reed, is Rollins getting involved with KO, Orton, and Rhodes next?
-
…or will it be Punk?
-
Do we miss Dean Ambrose?
-
The ebbs and flow of 52 weeks of booking.
-
Does Cody vs. Gunther feel as big as it should?
-
Lots of idle Netflix speculations.
-
The attrition of linear TV audiences to streamers and other forms of entertainment.
-
A layman’s understanding of ratings in the streaming era.
-
2 hours of Raw!
-
The Judgment Day!!
-
MCMG!!!
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.