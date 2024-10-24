VIP AUDIO 10/24 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1): TNA Bound for Glory preview, NXT Halloween Havoc preview, review of WWE and AEW TV shows, UFC, New Japan (99 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This is part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller.
TOPICS…
- A preview of TNA’s Bound for Glory PPV this Saturday night with a look at the line-up and thoughts on the build.
- A rundown of NXT this week and then a preview of NXT Halloween Havoc with thoughts and predictions on each match.
- A segment on AEW marching through AEW Rampage, AEW Collision, AEW Battle of the Belts, and finally AEW Dynamite including thoughts on the latest with Jon Moxley’s character.
- A review of New Japan’s Royal Quest event.
- A review of WWE Smackdown and WWE Ra.
- Thoughts on NXT going to the former “ECW Arena” next month.
- A review of the PFL event and UFC Fight Night and then a preview of UFC’s PPV this weekend.
