WWE RAW RESULTS (10/21): Pomares’s report on Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for Intercontinental Title, New Day vs. AOP in qualifier for title shot, Sky & Kairi vs. Liv & Raquel, more

WWE RAW TV REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED LIVE ON USA

REPORT BY MAURICIO POMARES, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Lilian Garcia

[HOUR ONE]

– The show opened with Bronson Reed walking backstage, only for Seth Rollins to attack him from behind. Rollins immediately ran to the ring and called Reed out, daring him to fight now. Reed made his way to the ring while battling numerous security guards, until Rollins took all of them down with a suicide dive. They entered the ring and started brawling while throwing more security guards out of the ring. Reed knocked Rollins away with a Death Valley Driver and a shoulder tackle off the apron. Reed missed a Tsunami and crashed through the announce table. The security guards led Rollins away from ringside while Reed got back up to his feet.

(Pomares’s Analysis: A brief yet very effective way to open the show and heat up the feud between these two. Reed’s stock has risen massively since attacking Rollins and he has earned the chance to wrestle on a big show, so I’m expecting them to make this match official for Crown Jewel.)

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Damage CTRL about their match on NXT tomorrow. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez immediately interrupted to take over the spot and send a message. Damage CTRL challenged them to a match tonight which Liv and Raquel accepted.

– The New Day made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against the Authors of Pain.

[Commercial Break]

– A recap of the story between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker was shown.

– The commentary team confirmed that Samantha Irvin had announced her moving on from WWE earlier today before presenting a returning Lilian Garcia as the new ring announcer.

(1) NEW DAY (Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods) vs. AUTHORS OF PAIN (Akam & Rezar w/Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Paul Ellering) – World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament 1st Round Match

New Day nailed Akam with a pair of kicks to the chest and back, followed by a Penalty kick. Kofi crushed Akam with a splash, setting him up for a diving elbow drop from Woods. Woods targeted Akam’s arm with elbow strikes, followed by a diving double stomp from Kofi. Woods maintained control over Akam, until Akam shut him down with a clothesline. The Miz showed up at ringside, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Woods avoided a back elbow, reaching Kofi for the hot tag. Kofi attacked Rezar with a dropkick and a splash to the back before knocking Akam off the apron. Woods blasted Akam with a suicide dive while Kofi caught Rezar with Pendulum kicks and a Boom Drop. Rezar blocked Trouble in Paradise and threw Kofi away with a Fallaway Slam. R-Truth showed up to assault Miz and Kross, allowing Kofi to take the win with a roll-up.

WINNERS: New Day at 9:19

– After the match, the Final Testament assaulted R-Truth and Xavier Woods stopped Kofi Kingston from making the save. The lights turned off and the Wyatt Sicks showed up to beat down all of the Final Testament and the Miz. Paul Ellering saved Miz from Uncle Howdy, only for Howdy to put him in the Mandible Claw.

(Pomares’s Analysis: The match itself was nothing more than a precursor to the post-match angles. The Kofi and Woods stuff continues to be interesting to watch and thankfully, it seems like they won’t get involved with the Final Testament again. The Wyatt Sicks attack was decent, but it feels like a huge step down for them to enter into a feud with a group that never wins anything meaningful.)

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Jey Uso about his title defense tonight. Jey confidently said that he would retain his title.

– A video package was shown, featuring Raquel Rodriguez explaining why she joined Liv Morgan’s side.

– Damage CTRL made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez.

[Commercial Break]

– Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson were shown watching the match from the crowd.

(2) DAMAGE CTRL (Iyo Sky & Kairi Sane) vs. LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ

Sky immediately jumped at Liv, forcing her to tag Raquel in. Raquel blocked a hurracarrana, but couldn’t go for a suplex. Sane nailed Raquel with a kick to the back and a double dropkick to the back. Sane sent Raquel to the corner with a headscissors takeover, but Raquel lifted her and Sky. Raquel missed a double elbow drop, allowing Sky to catch her with a kick. Raquel took Sky and Sane out with a clothesline and a back elbow, as WWE RAW went to an ad break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Sane clocked Raquel with a backfist, reaching Sky for the hot tag. Sky knocked Liv down with a dropkick and pulled her head into the ropes. Sky hit Raquel with a dragon screw and a double stomp on the apron before nailing Liv with a springboard missile dropkick and a double knee shot for a two count. Sane crushed Liv with an assisted elbow drop, but Raquel broke the pinfall. Raquel put Sane in a spinning headlock, only to miss a shoulder thrust into the corner. Liv caught Sky with a jumping knee, only for Sky to respond with an uppercut. Sky blasted Liv with a missile dropkick and threw Jakara Jackson over the barricade. Lash clobbered Sky with a forearm, suddenly ending the match.

WINNERS: Damage CTRL via DQ at 9:37

– Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson quickly overpowered and laid Damage CTRL out. Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez faced Lash and Jakara, until Rhea Ripley showed up. Lash and Jakara walked out of the ring while Raquel quickly took Raquel out of the ring. Ripley put Liv in the Prison Trap, until Dominik Mysterio pulled her out of the ring. Ripley put Dominik in the Prison Trap, until Raquel pulled him out of the ring.

(Pomares’s Analysis: Starting with the match, it wasn’t particularly great with the majority being taken over by Raquel Rodriguez whose work hasn’t really connected since her return. The ending started to get interesting, but as expected Lash and Jakara interfered and we had a non-finish. Afterwards, Rhea Ripley beating everyone was fun, but is the latest example of WWE making Judgment Day look incredibly weak and ineffective as a faction, despite having the women’s world champion in it.)

– Backstage, Seth Rollins tried to talk with Adam Pearce, but Bronson Reed pounced him onto a table. Numerous guards and referees separated while Pearce announced that they would fight at Crown Jewel before ejecting them from the arena.

– The LWO made their way to the ring, ahead of their match against the Creed Brothers.

[Commercial Break]

[HOUR TWO]

– A video package was shown, featuring the War Raiders who put over how they had raided gold everywhere and would do it once again.

– Backstage, Finn Bálor said that he and JD could take care of any team and that he wanted Damian Priest. Raquel Rodriguez asked Carlito what he brought to Judgment Day. Carlito said that he brought the cool factor and that he would talk with Adam Pearce.

(3) LWO (Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee) vs. CREED BROTHERS (Julius Creed & Brutus Creed w/Chad Gable & Ivy Nile) – World Tag Team Championship Contenders Tournament 1st Round Match

Lee put Julius in a wrist lock and blocked a German suplex before taking him down with a sunset flip. Rey and Lee caught Julius with a double basement dropkick, only for Julius to retaliate with a vertical suplex on Rey. Julius dropped Brutus on top of Rey, but Rey sent them both out of the ring, setting them up for a suicide dive from Lee, as WWE Raw went to a commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Julius launched Lee away with a belly-to-belly suplex and planted him with a superplex. Lee surprised Julius with a hurracarrana into the corner, reaching Rey for the hot tag. Rey nailed Brutus with an enzuigiri and a seated senton, followed by a Tornado DDT for a two count. Brutus caught Rey mid-air and laid him out with a bodyslam, setting him for a pair of moonsaults from him and Julius.

Lee sent Brutus out of the ring and hit Julius with a diving double stomp. Lee crushed Brutus with a Tope con HIlo while Rey sent Julius into the ropes. Gable distracted Rey, allowing Julius to blast him with a jumping knee. Vega took care of Nile with a headscissors takeover while Rey blasted with a 619, setting him up for Lee’s Frog Splash and the win.

WINNERS: LWO at 10:59

(Pomares’s Analysis: A pretty fun match with a bit of a surprising result. The LWO doesn’t win often and American Made were on a bit of a streak, but it makes sense to put Rey in the same contender’s match as Xavier Woods after their issues from a few weeks ago.)

– Backstage, Adam Pearce told Damage CTRL that he would deal with the Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson. Carlito showed up to suggest that Dominik Mysterio should be Gunther’s next challenger. Pearce laughed at him before telling that if Dominik could win a match against a former world champion, he would consider it.

– Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Bron Breakker about his match tonight. Breakker said that he came here to take back his title and that he would take what belongs to him. Breakker made his way to the ring, ahead of his match against Jey Uso.

[Commercial Break]

– Backstage, Cathy Kelley interviewed Gunther about Cody Rhodes’ challenge to come to SmackDown. Gunther put over how great Cody was, but said that the legacy of that title was already established. Damian Priest interrupted to warn him that after Crown Jewel, he was coming for his title.

(4) JEY USO vs. BRON BREAKKER – WWE Intercontinental Championship

They immediately started exchanging right hands, until Jey caught Breakker with an uppercut and a clothesline over the ropes, as WWE Raw went to commercials.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Breakker rammed Jey into the ring post and dropped him with a backstabber. Breakker drove Jey into the corner with an Irish-whip before hitting him with a rib breaker. Breakker crushed Jey with a standing moonsault, but he kicked out at two. Jey surprised Breakker with a series of right hands and an enzuigiri, only for Breakker to take him down with a Frankensteiner, as WWE Raw went to its final commercial break.

[Commercial Break]

Back from break, Jey shoved Breakker off the top turnbuckle and caught him with a Spear for a two count. Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu showed up in the crowd and the distraction allowed Breakker to knock Jey down. Jey smashed Breakker’s head into the ring post before taking out Tonga Loa and Tama Tonga with superkicks. Breakker accidentally blasted Solo with a Spear before cracking Jey with a jumping knee. Fatu and Breakker had a face-off, until Jey took them both out with a suicide dive.

Breakker blocked an Uso Splash with his knees, only for Jey to blast him with a pair of superkicks, a Spear and an Uso Splash for a nearfall. Adam Pearce with numerous agents and referees showed up to take out Tama and Loa from ringside. Fatu hit Jey with a superkick behind the referee’s back and hit him with a Samoan drop on the announce table. Breakker tossed Jey back to the ring and won the match with a Spear.

WINNER: Bron Breakker at 19:36 (New WWE Intercontinental Champion)

(Pomares’s Analysis: This was a fine match that didn’t really try to come close to the quality of their first one. The whole Bloodline stuff at the end was the point of this match and pretty much confirmed that Jey winning the belt was made with the sole purpose of pushing him back into that storyline. Aside from the face-off between Bron and Jacob, I found this main event pretty lackluster.)