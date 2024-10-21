WWE RAW RESULTS (10/21): Keller’s report on Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for Intercontinental Title, Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed, New Day vs. AOP, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE RAW REPORT

OCTOBER 21, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT WELLS FARGO CENTER

AIRED ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Joe Tessitore, Wade Barrett

Ring Announcer: Samantha Irvin



Attendance: WrestleTix reported an hour before showtime that 12,702,tickets had been distributed; arena is set up for 13,073. More tickets have been sold since then. Subscribe to WrestleTix on Patreon for detailed up-to-date information. The arena has a capacity of 21,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” they went to Joe Tessitore introducing the show as they showed fans gathered outside the arena chanting “Yeet!” with the Philadelphia skyline behind them. They showed Jey Uso and Bron Breakker backstage. They also showed the Crown Jewel belt being carried in a case and then revealed and polished. (This just feels like propaganda for the regime in Saudi Arabia more than anything to make them think they are getting the biggest, best title belt ever to be presented to a wrestler.) They showed American Made crossing paths with Alpha Academy backstage. They showed Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee walking past a semi-trailer with Dominik Mysterio’s face on it. (Rey had to pretend to be disgusted, but imagine how proud he probably is in real life.) They showed Bronson Reed arriving. Seth Rollins jumped him from behind. Security pulled him away as he bashed Reed with his rolling suitcase. Seth yelled, “I was just getting started!” A camera followed Seth to the ring as his music played.

Seth called for his music to be cut. He told Reed if he wants to be famous, then come to the ring and “let’s fight!” He threw the mic down. They showed a security guy flying from the stage and flipping onto his back. Reed then followed and pushed past a bunch of other security guys as Adam Pearce and other producers and referees yelled at him. Seth took a running leap from the ring to ringside and landed on Reed and a crowd of security. Reed entered the ring and brawled with Seth. Security pulled them apart, but Reed and Seth knocked them out of the ring violently. Reed gave Seth a Death Valley Driver. He began to climb to the top rope, but Seth rolled to ringside. Reed leaped off the ring apron onto him on the floor. Reed then cleared the announce desk.

Reed climbed onto the table and held up a security guy and tossed him onto other security guys on the floor. Reed then leaped off the security barricade toward Seth on the desk, but Seth moved so Reed splashed the desk, which collapsed under him. Fans chanted “Holy shit!” (which led to the headache-inducing on-and-off muting of the crowd and the commentators.

-Fans sang Seth’s song as Tessitore and Wade Barrett stood at ringside and commented on what happened. “You try to be ready for everything,” said a disheveled Barrett. They commented on a replay and then shifted to commenting over a replay of the women’s tag match last week on Raw.

-Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed Iyo Sky and Kairi Sane about their match on NXT tomorrow night. They were interrupted by Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez. Liv sent Redmond away, and Redmond hung her head and left. “Byyyyyyeeee!” said Liv. Liv said Nia Jax came to her show last week because she’s jealous of her. She said she’ll beat her for the Crown Jewel Championship too. Sky and Sane interjected themselves. Liv said they forgot about them. She said they could be Women’s Tag Team Champions again anytime. Sky and Sane challenged them to a match tonight. Liv agreed to it and then closed with that signature (hideous) cackle.

-The New Day made their ring entrance. [c]

(1) THE NEW DAY vs. AUTHORS OF PAIN (Akam & Rezar w/Paul Ellering, Karrion Kross, Scarlett) – Qualifier for WWE Tag Team Title match



Barrett said the War Raiders have already qualified for the Triple Threat match next week to earn a match against The Judgment Day for the WWE Tag Team Titles. The bell rang 18 minutes into the hour. Tessitore said Finn Balor & J.D. McDonagh have been criticized for not defending the tag titles often enough and he said the results of these qualifying matches will address that. At 2:00 Akam slammed Xavier, who rolled to the floor. Kross strolled over to Xavier and told him all he had to do was shake his hand. Miz showed up at ringside near the announce table and observed as they cut to a break. [c]

They showed Kross and Scarlett chatting with Miz. Kofi tagged in and rallied. Xavier leaped through the ropes and hit Akam after he tried to interfere. Kofi hit Rezar with a leaping forearm and then a Boom Drop. He played to the crowd and led a “New… Day Rocks!” chant. When he went for Trouble in Paradise, Rezar caught him and slammed him. R-Truth showed up at ringside and tackled Miz. Kross yanked Truth away, but Truth kicked Kross in the face. Kofi rolled up a distracted Rezar for the win.

WINNER: The New Day in 9:00 to advance.

-Truth celebrated in the ring afterward. Kross and his cohorts attacked Truth. Kofi wanted to save him, but Xavier held him back and yelled that they needed to focus on the titles. The lights then went dark as the Wyatts Sicks music played. The lights came on and Nikki Kross leaped onto Scarlett as the rest of the Wyatts Sicks attacked the rest of Final Testament. Miz stood in the ring smiling at the chaos. Uncle Howdy came up behind Miz. Ellering shoved Miz to safety, but then Howdy put the Mandible Claw on him. Howdy extended his arms and struck a celebratory pose. [c]

-Redmond interviewed Adam Pearce and asked how he planned to get everything under control after a chaotic start. Reed walked up to Pearce. Seth then jumped him. Security quickly separated them as they yelled at each other.

-They showed an aerial view of Downtown Philadelphia.

-Tessitore and Barrett commented on clips of what The Wyatt Sicks did before the break. Barrett said Ellering was carried out of the arena. Tessitore said they are learning more about the Wyatt Sicks and they’ve learned that when they lock on a target, they take care of business. He pivoted to promoting the Breakker vs. Jey match. They threw to clips from Smackdown of “family business” that is also occupying Jey’s mind lately.

-Cathy Kelley asked Jey to address what happened on Friday. Jey said he is in the City of Brotherly Love but he has no love from his brothers tonight. He said by the end of the night, he’d still be champion. He patted the belt and said, “Yeet.”

-A vignette aired with Raquel vowing to prevent Rhea Ripley from taking the Women’s Title from Liv. She said the only reason Ripley rose to the top is that she was gone, and now that she’s back, Rhea should walk away, but she won’t, so she will end it.

-They cut backstage to another view of new Crown Jewel belt “literally getting the white-glove treatment,” said Tessitore.

(2) DAMAGE CTRL (Kairi Sane & Iyo Sky) vs. LIV MORGAN & RAQUEL RODRIGUEZ (w/Dominik Mysterio)

They showed Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson at ringside. The bell rang 48 minutes into the hour. Raquel got cocky and lifted both Sky and Sane early, but they countered and knocked her down. Raquel fought back with clotheslines to both as they cut to a break at 2:00. [c]

Raquel was in control after the break. After a comeback by Sky and Kairi, Liv rolled to ringside. Sky leaped off the ring apron and dropkicked Liv into the barricade. She pulled Jackson over the barricade. Legend hit her. As they brawled, the ref called for the bell.

WINNERS: No contest in 9:00.

-Legend & Jakara brawled Sky & Sane in the ring as the announcers hyped their match on NXT tomorrow night. As Liv and Raquel faced off with Legend & Jakara in the ring, Ripley’s music played and she walked out. She headbutted Raquel in the chest. Raquel brushed it off and shoved Ripley down. She charged, but Ripley ducked.

[HOUR TWO]

Ripley stared at Liv with a sinister smile. Liv tried to flee, but Ripley caught her and kneed her and then applied the Prism Lock. Ripley released it to dropkick Raquel. Liv sat up and looked scared, but then countered a charging Ripley. Ripley, though, headbutted Liv and then set up a Rip Ride. Dom pulled Liv to safety. The crowd roared as Ripley pulled Dom into the ring. She put Dom in a Prison Trap. Liv and Raquel pulled Dom to the floor. Ripley laughed as the heel trio retreated.

-Backstage, they showed Pearce talking on his phone when Seth and Reed attacked each other near him. They were pulled apart again as Pearce yelled, “Enough! Enough! Enough!” He yelled that they get a match at Crown Jewel, which is what they want. Seth laughed maniacally. Reed said taking a match against him is the worst mistake Seth has ever made.

-Rey and Dragon made their entrance. [c]

-A vignette aired with the War Raiders who said they rise time after time with new armor and without fear. They stood near a bonfire as Ivar and Erik talked about their ancestors.

-Tessitore talked about Paul Heyman’s Hall of Fame speech in Philadelphia as they showed the skyline. He then touted the most viewed Reels ever including Nia Jax, Liv, and Rhea.

-Backstage, Liv told a raging Raquel she needs to focus on Crown Jewel. Finn Balor told then that he doesn’t want Damien Priest to get another World Title shot. Dom asked, “What if I’m the one who beats Gunther for the World Title?” J.D. McDonagh and Carlito laughed. Balor shot him a look. Raquel asked Carlito, “Excuse me, but what do you even do around here?” Carlito said he brings the cool factor and he’s also the fixer. He said he’l help make Dom a World Champion in no time and he walked off.

-They showed Trick Williams at ringside. Tessitore said two years ago he was wearing a Philadelphia Eagles jersey, but chose the right career path.

(3) REY MYSTERIO & DRAGON LEE (w/Zelina Vega) vs. – THE CREEDS (w/Chad Gable, Zoey Stark) – Qualifier for WWE Tag Team Title match

The bell rang 13 minutes into the hour. They cut to a break at 3:00. [c]

Rey set up a 619, but Gable distracted him on the ring apron. Julius kicked a distracted Rey. Vega and Stark fought at ringside. Zelina took Stark down and then blew a kiss to Gable. Rey the set up a 619 again and this time landed it. Lee then hit a top rope splash for a three count.

WINNERS: Rey & Dragon in 11:00.

-Pearce told Sky and Kairi backstage that he would find a solution after what Jackson & Legend did. He told them to trust him. In walked Carlito who said a little bird told him he’s looking for a new challenger for Gunther. He suggested Dom. Pearce laughed, then asked if he was serious. Carlito said he was. Pearce said Dom hasn’t earned it. He asked why Dom didn’t ask for it himself. Carlito begged and said, “Please! Please!” Pearce said if Dom can beat a former World Champion, he’ll “consider” giving him a title match. Carlito asked the bald Pearce if he got a new haircut. Pearce said he needed a drink.

-Redmond asked Breakker backstage if he’s more confident now that Jey has been preoccupied with his family. Breakker said he didn’t come there for a cheese steak, but rather to get back his title. “I’m a badass and it’s time to do what badasses do,” he said. He asked if they have any dogs barking in Philly. He headed to the ring.

-Kelley interviewed Gunther backstage. She asked him he had a response to Cody Rhodes’s invitation to come to Smackdown. Gunther said bringing up his daughter was totally unnecessary and he’s full of drama. He said the match is a for the newly established Crown Jewel Title. He said no disrespect to Cody, but the title he is holding had its legacy established long before his time. He said everything he touches turns to gold. He said he’ll be there Friday. Priest walked up to him and said he has no issue with Gunther anymore. He said it’s only fair that he should get back what he should have never lost in the first place. He said he’ll earn it and he’ll be waiting for him after Crown Jewel. Gunther said, “Good for you.” He chuckled in a condescending way and walked off.

(4) JEY USO vs. BRON BREAKKER – Intercontinental Title match

They showed a chart of currently-active multi-time IC Title winners over the years which included The Miz at 8, then Sami and Kifi at 4, and Seth, Balor, and Rey with 2. Jey Uso made his entrance. Lilian Garcia did formal ring introductions. The bell rang 39 minutes into the hour. They cut to an early break. [c]

Breakker dominated after the break. Tessitore said Breakker was focused on Jey’s lower back. He delivered a backbreaker to thwart Jey’s comeback. He gave up his cover and then did push-ups. Barrett said it wasn’t a mistake because he knew Jey was going to kick out, so he chose to mock him to damage his psyche. Breakker landed a standing moonsault for an actual two count. [c]

Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu showed up at ringside. Jey asked what he was doing there. Solo said he was there to thank him. Breakker went after Jey. Barrett called it a massive distraction just as Jey had taken control of the match. Jey reversed Breakker into the ringpost. Tonga Loa showed up and gave Jey a pep talk, but Jey was irritated and yanked him over the barricade. He then superkicked Tama Tonga who also showed up. Solo crossed over the barrier and asked what he was doing. He told him to listen because he was trying to help him. Breakker then leaped at Jey, but Solo shoved Jey out of his path. Breakker speared Solo instead. They cut to Fatu’s reaction.

Breakker turned back to Jey. Fatu entered the ringside area. Breakker turned to him. Fans roared as they went face-to-face. They bleeped a crowd chat. Jey leaped at both of them. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Jey went for an Uso Splash, but Breakker lifted his knees. Jey leapfrogged a super-spear by Breakker and then Jey landed two superkicks and a spear of his own followed by an Uso Splash for a believable near fall at 17:00. Loa and Tama stood on the ring apron. Pearce and other officials ran out with referees and ordered them away from ringside.

Meanwhile, Fatu attacked Jey at ringside. He gave him a Samoan Drop onto the announce desk. Barrett said the ref missed the entire thing. Breakker threw Jey into the ring and smiled. He then hit his Super Spear for the win. Breakker posed with the belt to end the show.

WINNER: Breakker in 20:00 to regain the Intercontinental Title.

(Keller’s Analysis: A ton going on at ringside, but the Bloodline involvement didn’t feel like it was just a way to avoid a clean finish but rather forward a storyline with Jey and the Bloodline.)

