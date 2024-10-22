FREE PODCAST 10/21 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Barbati: Breakker vs. Jey, the Bloodline on Raw, ring announcers, Judgment Day, live callers, chat interaction (118 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by PWTorch’s Nick Barbati. They begin by discussing the Intercontinental Title match main event between Jey Uso and Bron Breakker including The Bloodline showing up. They also discuss ring announcers over the years, the current Judgment Day, and much more with live caller and chat room interactions and mailbag.

