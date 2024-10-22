WWE RAW HITS & MISSES (10/21): Rollins-Reed brawls, more Xavier-Kingston tension, Wyatt Sicks attack, Raquel and Liv pairing, Uso vs. Breakker, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Seth Rollins-Bronson Reed open: Hit

This feud feels very old school, reminding me of Randy Savage-Ricky Steamboat and Jake Roberts-Ricky Steamboat, with the babyface getting trounced only to return with a vengeance. It feels raw (no pun intended) and personal and it gives Reed a huge shine working with Rollins. I think Reed should go over, but if he can leave Rollins worse for wear at Crown Jewel, he’ll still come out ahead.

New Day vs. AOP: Minor Hit

Another week, another dragging out the New Day saga. The only think that could save the angle for this viewer would be the swerve of turning Kofi Kingston over Xavier Woods. The match was all right overall, but the New Day just feels stagnant… and it doesn’t help to beat a team that loses far more than they should.

Wyatt Sicks: Hit

The only thing that redeemed the previously described match. Using the group sporadically makes their appearances feel more special. Wyatt Sicks in a feud with The Final Testament could be fun, IF The Final Testmanent isn’t just fed to the Wyatt Family.

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-show covering the latest episode of Raw: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez vs. Damage Control: Minor Hit

Raquel Rodriguez is so much better as a heel than as a babyface and she fits the role of Liv Morgan’s protector well. The storyline is solid, with many past moments logically fitting into the new narrative. No reason for either team to take the L here, so the “no contest” decision made sense. Ripley continues to be one of the most over wrestlers in the company (hell, any company).

Dragon Lee & Rey Mysterio vs. The Creed Brothers: Hit

As much as I would have preferred to see The Creeds go over, the triple threat for the tag team titles seems to be geared towards the War Raiders to move into that number one contender ship and it should be fun to watch them to watch them manhandle the two babyface teams. Ultimately, the Raiders will work as faces against the Judgement Day. (There’s a small part of me worried that The New Day will go over as I believe they’re approaching their ten year anniversary).

Line of the Night: Hit

Carlito complimenting Adam Pearce’s new haircut – I’m sorry, but I laughed out loud far more from that line than I should have. Carlito can be a comedic gem…

Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker: Hit

The match quality was great (which you would expect from these two, who work well together). I’m usually against (a) a championship being a hot potato and trading hands so quickly and (b) copious amounts of interference, but all is forgiven here, based on the continuity of The Bloodline Saga. OTC Bloodline vs. Bloodline 2.0 at WarGames (if that’s where they’re going) can be a whole lot of fun. Good storytelling here, with Jey possibly “re-joining” Roman and Jimmy from a necessity standpoint and not a family-related standpoint.

RECOMMENDED NEXT: WWE RAW RESULTS (10/21): Pomares’s report on Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for Intercontinental Title, New Day vs. AOP in qualifier for title shot, Sky & Kairi vs. Liv & Raquel, more

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Raw results (10/21): Powell’s live review of Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker for the Intercontinental Title, New Day vs. AOP and The Creeds vs. Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee in tourney matches for a shot at the WWE Tag Titles

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com.)