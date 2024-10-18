WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/18): Keller’s report on Motor City Machine Guns debut, Orton, Reigns, Kevin Owens, Cody, Carmelo-Andrade faceoff

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

OCTOBER 18, 2024

COLUMBIA, S.C. AT COLONIAL LIFE ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Corey Graves, Wade Barrett



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported that shortly before showtime, 10,111 tickets had been distributed with a late surge of sales; arena set up for 10,468. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

[HOUR ONE]

-They showed men in suits bringing in the Saudi Arabian title belt in a case and opening the case to show off the belt as Corey Graves introduced the show. They showed an aerial shot of downtown Columbia.

-A video package aired on the angle with The Bloodline and Roman Reigns & Jimmy Uso last week ending with Jimmy saying, “We need help.” Then clips aired of Jimmy Uso asking Jey Uso to talk and Jey rejecting him.

-The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, Jacob Fatu) made their ring entrance live. They went to Graves alongside Wade Barrett. Graves said Cole was “on assignment.” Solo asked Columbia to acknowledge him. The crowd roared with boos. A “Solo sucks!” chant rang out. He told fans to get used to seeing him because they’re looking at the present and the future. He said he created “a bigger and stronger” family and Bloodline. He said Roman Reigns can’t do anything out it, nor can Jimmy. He said Jey didn’t want anything to do with it, either. Fans chanted “Yeet!” Solo said, “No Yeet.” He said the beatdowns will continue to happen to Reigns unless he comes down to the ring by the end of the night and acknowledges him. More boos. Jey Uso’s music played and fans went bonkers.

Jey came out through the crowd to the ring, slapping hands the whole way. Jey told Solo that he wasn’t out there to fight him because he still cares about him and he’s still his little brother. Jey threw off his sunglasses. He said Roman and Jimmy aren’t there yet, so he came out there to talk to him one-on-one. He told him to think about what he’s doing to the family and The Bloodline. Jey said nobody has more issues with Roman than he does. He said he left the family to be his own man. He said he went to Raw and became the Intercontinental Champion. Fans cheered. Jey told Solo respect is earned, not taken. He said if he wants to end Roman’s power, “then do it, but don’t divide the family while you do it.”

Solo asked Jey if he’s done wasting his time. He said he’s not trying to divide the family, he’s trying to unite the family. He told him to stop calling him his little brother. “I’m your Tribal Chief now.” He said he has room for him and Roman in his bloodline, but he has to acknowledge him. He told him not to follow Jimmy’s footsteps. “Are you in or are you out?” he asked.

Jey asked if he was trying to unite The Bloodline, why did he go get Tama and Loa and Jacob. He looked at Fatu and said: “If you keep staring at me like that, I’m going to knock your ass out.” Fatu snarled. Solo put his arm up to block Fatu moving toward Jey. Jey said next time he sees him, it’ll be different. He threw the mic down and left the ring to his music. Graves wondered what Jey meant by that.

-Graves hyped the triple threat tag match next. [c]

(1) THE STREET PROFITS (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford w/B-Fab) vs. DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tomasso Ciampa) vs. PRETTY DEADLY (Elton Prince & Kit Wilson)



The Profits made their ring entrance. The other two teams were already in the ring. The bell rang 23 minutes into the hour. The fight went to ringside a minute into the match. Ford landed his running flip dive onto Wilson and Prince at ringside. Back in the ring, Ciampa caught a diving Ford with a knee leading to a two count. Wilson rolled up Ciampa from behind for a two count. Pretty Deadly struck a celebratory pose. Ford rolled up Prince for a two count. They cut to a double-box break at 5:00. [c/db]

Back from the break, Ford landed a 450 splash on Ciampa after Ciampa caught Prince with an Air Raid Crash. Gargano broke up the cover. As chaos broke out, Graves said only one member from each team can be legal at a time. Ford caught Prince and Wilson with superkicks. Prince knocked Ford off the top rope. Dawkins intervened and then the Street Profits hit a Doomsday Blockbuster on Prince. Ciampa and Gargano then gave Wilson a Meet in the middle. Ford and Ciampa both scored simultaneous three counts. The ref explained that Ford pinned an illegal man and Ciampa pinned the legal man.

WINNERS: DIY in 9:00 to advance to a no. 1 contendership match

-Graves and Barrett commented on clips of Naomi scoring a pinfall on Jax last week. Graves said they were scheduled to have a tag match with Bayley & Naomi vs. Jax & Tiffany Stratton, but there was news on that coming after the break. [c]

-Roman and Jimmy showed up in a Chevy SUV. Jey approached them, then after a few seconds of staring, he tried to leave. Roman grabbed his arm and said, “We’re proud of you. We all are.” Jey scowled and said, “No yeet.” He turned and left. Jimmy looked torn.

-Backstage, Jax was on the phone near Nick Aldis. “What do you mean you have the flu?” she said. She told her that her having the sniffles means the match will be canceled. Aldis said the match isn’t canceled. Jax hung up on Tiffany. Jax asked what that meant. Aldis said Smackdown has a deep roster. In walked Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell. Candice said she was the first-ever women’s Speed Champion and she’d like to offer her services. Aldis said, “It’s booked.” Jax told LeRae she better hold up her end the bargain or she’ll end her and it’ll take less than three minutes.

-Piper Niven and Chelsea Green made their ring entrance. [c]

(2) LASH LEGEND (w/Jakara Jackson) vs. PIPER NIVEN (w/Chelsea Green)

The bell rang 47 minutes into the hour. They showed Jade Cargill & Bianca Belair watching from ringside. Green distracted Legend early. Jackson threw Green into the ringside barricade. Niven then splashed Legend against the turnbuckles. Legends avoided Niven’s corner splash, then lifted Niven and slammed her. Legend and Jackson looked down at Cargill & Belair at ringside.

WINNER: Legends in 3:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Not a lot to this, but it wasn’t bad. It’s just tough to take Jackson & Legend seriously as threats after losing to quickly in their prior tag title match.) [c]

-Barrett and Graves talked about the UK tour. They showed fan signs. Barrett said Evansville, Ind. a few weeks ago was the best since they had the most Wade Barrett signs.

-They went to Roman Reigns deep in thought in his locker room. Jimmy was kneeling besides him and he startled Reigns. Reigns said he was in the Wiseman’s slot but he’s not the Wiseman. Jimmy urged him to talk to Jey. Reigns said if The Wiseman was around, this would’ve been taken care of. Reigns said has an idea on how to fix things tonight. Jimmy asked, “How in the hell are you going to do that?” Reigns said he’s going to acknowledge Solo.

(Keller’s Analysis: Intriguing.)

-Graves expressed curiosity about what Reigns had planned. Then then they showed the Saudi Arabia belt.

-Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance. They showed a clip of UFC’s Interim Heavyweight Champion Tom Aspinall interacting with Cody and Gunther on the UK tour. Cody stood mid-ring and absorbed some cheers.

[HOUR TWO]

Cody said they had an “unbelievably-sided crowd tonight.” They went to a wide shot. Cody pointed at the upper deck. Cody said when it comes to the pantheon of top men and women in pro wrestling, the next leader doesn’t always look like the previous one. He said he’s been thinking a lot about that. He said there have been so many what if’s. He said what if Harley Race fought Bruno Sammartino or Nick Bockwinkel fought Ric Flair or what if Goldberg fought Steve Austin. He said when matches like that happened, the outcomes weren’t definitive. He Crown Jewel will end with a definitive champion.

He said he wouldn’t disparage Gunther. He praised the glamour of the belt, calling it one of the most beautifully designed belts in the sport’s history. He said he and pro wrestling fans have gotten to know each other. He said he wanted to take the John Cena Schedule when he came back to WWE. He said he took that schedule and added to it. He said he has paid a price and he isn’t done paying the price. Fans applauded. He said the real reason he thinks he’s leaving Crown Jewel as champion is his daughter. He said he needs her know that when his bones turn to dust, he was the first Crown Jewel Champion. “I need her know you play the game not to lose, but to win,” he said. He said he’d like to talk to Gunther next week about this situation and ask him what he wants to talk about. Cody’s music played.

-They went to Graves and Barrett about Cody inviting Gunther to meet him in the ring next week. Then they shifted to talking about the Kevin Owens situation. They actually aired the attack in the parking area after Bad Blood followed by the developments on Smackdown last week.

-A video message from Owens aired. He said he’s been in WWE for just over ten years. He said it’s so unfair and ridiculous that he was asked not to go to Smackdown after what he did after Bad Blood. He cited that there are all kinds of attacks and ambushes in WWE, and their reaction to jumping “the golden boy” outside “his stupid bus” was over the top. He said it really makes him ask himself just how appreciated and valued he is by WWE. He said that he can live with, but what he can’t get over is what Orton did to him. He said he cannot believe Orton betrayed him like he did. He said he wouldn’t never done that to him. He said he thought what they had was different. He said he can’t believe he picked Cody over him. He said with everything that’s happened, he’s not sure if or when he can come back.

-Aldis was shown on his phone when Orton walked in to talk to him. Orton said he wants to get his hands on KO at Crown Jewel. Aldis said he can’t. Orton didn’t understand and he raised his voice. Aldis said he can’t because it’s coming from up above. Orton said he knows who he has to talk to then.

-Austin Theory and Greyson Waller made their ring entrance. [c]

(3) A-TOWN DOWN (Austin Theory & Greyson Waller) vs. MOTOR CITY MACHINE GUNS (Chris Sabin & Alex Shelley) vs. ANGEL GARZA & HUMBERTO CARILLO (w/Elektra Lopez)

When MCMG made their entrance, Graves said it’s been a long time coming. He said they’ve influenced and modernized the tag team game in pro wrestling. “They’re quite simply you’re favorite tag team’s favorite tag team,” he said. He noted they are three-time TNA Tag Team Champions. The bell rang 17 minutes into the hour. Barrett wondered if the MCMG could live up to their reputations from the last 18 years. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Lots of rapid-fire action ending with the Guns on a flurry finishing Humberto with a double-team splash move.

WINNERS: The Motor City Machine Guns in 6:00 to advance to a no. 1 contendership match.

-Roman Reigns made his entrance. [c]

-Roman stood mid-ring. He asked fans to “maybe for the last time, acknowledge me.” Graves said that sounds unfathomable. Solo then marched out to his music with the Ula Fala around his neck. He was alone. Solo and Reigns circled each other as Solo’s music faded. Reigns told Solo he heard that he told Jey that the Bloodline and family are stronger now. Reigns said he doesn’t see anything that indicates they’re better off now. “If anything, we’re divided and broken,” he said. He said they stand there divided now after all they’ve been through earlier in the year. He said he told his father he could fix it. He said he wants them back in charge and paydays from the heavens and abundance. “Tell me wha I have to do to fix this,” he said.

Solo laughed and said it’s an easy fix. He said all he has to do is acknowledge him. Fans chanted “OTC! OTC!” Reigns said, “I acknowledge you. Does that make you feel better?” Solo said it wasn’t good enough because he needed him to acknowledge him as his Tribal Chief “or else.” Reigns yelled, “Or what?!” Solo said Reigns never changed so he’ll never change, either. He snapped his fingers and then Tama, Loa, and Fatu dragged Jimmy out, with his face looking battered. Reigns attacked Solo and threw him out of the ring. He then fended off an attack from Fatu. He gave Solo, as he charged at him, with a Superman Punch. Reigns then looked down at the Ula Fala. When he picked it up. The Bloodline attacked him. They stood over him as the show ended.

