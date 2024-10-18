News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 10/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner analyze new AEW storyline directions following WrestleDream including Moxley takeover, Cole-MJF revival, Hurt Syndicate revival, more (129 min.)

October 18, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Dehnel’s return from wedding and honeymoon
  • Thoughts on WrestleDream
  • Moxley’s company takeover and The Elite’s role
  • Returning to the Adam Cole-MJF storyline
  • New Don Callis Family
  • Reviving the Hurt Syndicate in AEW
  • Status of AEW women’s division
  • Upcoming shows
  • News on Joe Koff death, Powerhouse Hobbs cleared, Jimmy Jacobs departure, and Fox Sport Mexico
  • Mailbag and Trivia

