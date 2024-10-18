FREE PODCAST 10/18 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner analyze new AEW storyline directions following WrestleDream including Moxley takeover, Cole-MJF revival, Hurt Syndicate revival, more (129 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

Dehnel’s return from wedding and honeymoon

Thoughts on WrestleDream

Moxley’s company takeover and The Elite’s role

Returning to the Adam Cole-MJF storyline

New Don Callis Family

Reviving the Hurt Syndicate in AEW

Status of AEW women’s division

Upcoming shows

News on Joe Koff death, Powerhouse Hobbs cleared, Jimmy Jacobs departure, and Fox Sport Mexico

Mailbag and Trivia

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO