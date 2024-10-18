FREE PODCAST 10/18 – WKPWP Interview Classic (10 Yrs Ago): Rob Van Dam with fascinating memories and opinions spanning his career in ECW, WCW, WWE, opinion on Punk, Taker’s streak ending, Rollins, Ambrose, PPV payoffs (121 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Interview Classic episode from ten years ago (10-17-2014), Wade Keller interviewed Rob Van Dam, a first-time Livecast guest, who presents fascinating insights, memories, and opinions spanning his entire career in ECW, WCW, WWE, plus opinions on Punk’s disappearance, Undertaker’s Streak ending, the prospects of Rollins and Ambrose in ECW and as future stars, PPV payoffs in the Network era, and more. Live callers and email questions sprinkled in. The VIP Aftershow portion begins around 90 minutes.
