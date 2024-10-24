WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/25): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Friday, October 25, 2024
Where: Brooklyn, N.Y. at Barclays Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of today 8,582 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 10,340. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (pt. VII, with series tied 3-3) with special guest referee L.A. Knight
- Motor City Machine Guns vs. DIY – WWE Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s match
- Cody Rhodes to go face to face with Gunther
- Roman Reigns to appear
