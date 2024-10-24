News Ticker

TNA BOUND FOR GLORY PPV PREVIEW (10/26): Announced matches, how to watch

October 24, 2024

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024

Where: Detroit, Mich. at Wayne State University Fieldhouse

How To Watch: Live on PPV

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry (with special guest referee Frankie Kazarian) – TNA World Championship match
  • Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich – TNA Knockouts World Championship match
  • ABC vs. The System vs. The Hardys – Full Metal Mayhem TNA World Tag Team Championship match
  • Moose vs. Mike Santana
  • Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin
  • Mike Bailey vs. Vikingo – X Division Championship match
  • Spitfire vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo – TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match
  • PCO vs. Matt Cardona – TNA Digital Media & International Wrestling Championships Monsters Ball match
  • Call Your Shot Gauntlet
  • Rhino inducted into Hall of Fame
  • Bob Ryder inducted into Hall of Fame

