TNA BOUND FOR GLORY PPV PREVIEW (10/26): Announced matches, how to watch

When: Saturday, October 26, 2024
Where: Detroit, Mich. at Wayne State University Fieldhouse
How To Watch: Live on PPV
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Nic Nemeth vs. Joe Hendry (with special guest referee Frankie Kazarian) – TNA World Championship match
- Jordynne Grace vs. Masha Slamovich – TNA Knockouts World Championship match
- ABC vs. The System vs. The Hardys – Full Metal Mayhem TNA World Tag Team Championship match
- Moose vs. Mike Santana
- Josh Alexander vs. Steve Maclin
- Mike Bailey vs. Vikingo – X Division Championship match
- Spitfire vs. Rosemary & Wendy Choo – TNA Knockouts World Tag Team Championship match
- PCO vs. Matt Cardona – TNA Digital Media & International Wrestling Championships Monsters Ball match
- Call Your Shot Gauntlet
- Rhino inducted into Hall of Fame
- Bob Ryder inducted into Hall of Fame
