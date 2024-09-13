TNA VICTORY ROAD RESULTS (9/13): Nic Nemeth vs. Moose, Hardys vs. First Class

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA VICTORY ROAD RESULTS

SEPTEMBER 13, 2024

SAN ANTONIO, TX AT BOEING CENTER AT TECH PORT

AIRED LIVE ON TNA PLUS

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

COUNTDOWN TO VICTORY ROAD

A. Kushida beat Leon Slater

B. Jake Something & Hammerstone beat Eric Young & Steve Maclin

MAIN SHOW

(1) MATT & JEFF HARDY vs. FIRST CLASS (AJ Francis & KC Navarro)

Typical tag team action but the fans were really into the Hardys. Navarro looked good here. Jeff pinned Navarro after the Swanton.

WINNERS: Matt & Jeff Hardy in 10:00.

(2) ZACHARY WENTZ (c) vs. “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY — TNA X Division Title match

Excellent match. Lots of high flying and hard strikes. The last few minutes they traded pin attempts in dramatic fashion. Bailey finally put Wentz away after a Flamingo Driver.

WINNER: “Speedball” Mike Bailey in 23:00 to regain the TNA X Division Title.

(3) PCO & RHINO vs. MATT CARDONA & STEPH DE LANDER

This match never got started. Everyone got in the ring and Steph got on the mic. She said that she needed neck surgery and would be taking time off. She initially got the “What?” treatment from the crowd, but they eventually came around. She said this isn’t a retirement and she would be back. Steph and PCO walked up the ramp. Cardona attacked Rhino from behind and gave him the Radio Silence.

(4) MASHA SLAMOVICH & TASHA STEELZ (w/Alisha Edwards) (c) vs. SPITFIRE (Dani Luna & Jody Threat) — TNA Knockouts Tag Team Title match

Tasha filled in for Alisha Edwards, who was not cleared to wrestle. Spitfire agreed to split up if they didn’t win this match. Towards the end, Spitfire fired up and made a comeback. They hit their finisher on Masha and Jody pinned her for the win.

WINNERS: Spitfire in 11:00 to win the TNA Knockouts Tag Team Titles.

After the match, Alisha yelled at Masha and slapped her. Masha was about to go after Alisha, but Tasha attacked her from behind and left her laying. Alisha and Tasha gloated afterwards.

(5) JOE HENDRY vs. JOSH ALEXANDER

Hendry received a huge reaction during his entrance. He did mic work before the match. Alexander took the early part of the match, but Hendry made a comeback. Hendry escaped an ankle lock. After a ref bump, Hendry put Alexander in an ankle lock and Alexander tapped, however the referee didn’t see it. Alexander gave Hendry a low blow, but Hendry popped back up and pulled out a cup (with his face on it). Hendry put Alexander in the ankle lock and Alexander tapped (the referee had recovered and saw it.)

WINNER: Joe Hendry in 18:00.

(6) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin)(c) vs. THE SYSTEM (Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers w/Alisha Edwards) — TNA Tag Team Title match

Good match. At the end, Alisha tripped Bey, Myers speared him, and Eddie gave Bey the Boston Knee Party to get the pin.

WINNERS: The System in 16:00 to regain the TNA Tag Team Titles.

(7) JORDYNNE GRACE vs. WENDY CHOO — TNA Knockouts Title match

Wendy dominated the early part of the match with offense. Jordynne powered out of a sleeper hold. They traded moves. Choo gave Grace an overhead belly-to-belly suplex and a brainbuster for a near fall. Grace finally made a comeback and hit the Juggernaut Driver for the pin.

WINNER: Jordynne Grace in 10:00.

After the match, Rosemary gave Grace a spear and Wendy put Grace in a sleeper. Referees broke it up.

-Santino Marella was sitting in his office when Arianna Grace of NXT walked in. He greeted her with a big hug and said how proud he was of her. She told him to keep it professional (he’s her dad). Santino was happy about her being the liaison between TNA and NXT.

(8) NIC NEMETH (c) vs. MOOSE — TNA World Title match

Really good match, but there was a ton of interference. Frankie Kazarian joined the commentary team. At one point, Moose powerbombed Nemeth through a table at ringside. JDC and Alisha interfered. Moose tried to use the belt to hit Nemeth, but Mike Santana grabbed it away and fought with JDC up the ramp. Nemeth got the Famouser on Moose, but Eddie and Myers pulled the referee out of the ring. The referee ejected them.

JBL came out and gave Eddie and Myers Clotheslines from Hell. Moose gave Nemeth a spear for a two count. They traded strikes. Nemeth hit the Danger Zone and got the pin on Moose.

WINNER: Nic Nemeth in 30:00.