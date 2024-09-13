FREE PODCAST 9/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss major media rights update, Dehnel’s All Out in-person perspective, Dynamite’s build to Grand Slam, more (128 min.)

News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 9/13 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner discuss major media rights update, Dehnel's All Out in-person perspective, Dynamite's build to Grand Slam, more

September 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner cover these topics:

  • Kanner’s thoughts and Dehnel’s in-person review of All Out
  • Major media rights update
  • AEW in talks with Fox for additional show
  • Dynamite review
  • Upcoming AEW line-ups and ratings
  • Mailbag and Trivia

