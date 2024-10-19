AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (10/18): Private Party vs. MxM Collection, Briscoe vs. The Butcher, O’Reilly vs. Aaron Solo, Anna Jay vs. Trish Adora

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

OCTOBER 18, 2024

RECORDED AT THE SAP CENTER IN SAN JOSE, CALIF.

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Matt Menard

Ring announcer: Arkady Aura

(1) MARK BRISCOE vs. THE BUTCHER

Briscoe got the early upper hand as he worked on Butcher in the corner. Briscoe chopped Butcher across the throat before pulling him to the floor. Briscoe followed up by throwing his body through the ropes right onto Butcher. Briscoe threw Butcher back into the ring then immediately hit a dropkick off the middle ropes. Briscoe nailed Butcher across the face with a pump kick. Butcher reversed things into a top turnbuckle bomb into a clothesline for two. Butcher laid in a series of stiff chops on Briscoe in the corner. Briscoe fired back until Butcher landed a suplex and a cover for two. [c]

Butcher still had control as we came back from the break. Briscoe fought out of a chin lock by nailing Butcher with a few forearm shots. Butcher was perched on the top rope as Briscoe picked him up into a DVD. Briscoe went to the top rope but missed the Froggy Bow. Butcher hit a float over suplex for two. Both men fought their way to the top rope as Briscoe knocked Butcher to the mat, then hit Froggy Bow for the win.

WINNER: Mark Briscoe in 10:00

(Moynahan’s Take: This seemed like an odd change of pace, with the face Briscoe getting a lot of early offense against the big bad heel, Butcher, who had to work from underneath. Overall a solid match that had little to no crowd heat.)

(2) KYLE O’REILLY (w/Orange Cassidy) vs. AARON SOLO

O’Reilly took Solo to the mat in the early going as he worked Solo’s arm. Solo slapped O’Reilly across the face which did nothing but rile O’Reilly up. O’Reilly took Solo back to the mat then slapped him a few times across the face before both men got back to their feet. O’Reilly went back to working Solo’s arm as he took him back to the mat. Solo turned things around and yanked O’Reilly down by his arm. Solo followed up by taking it to O’Reilly in the corner. Solo took O’Reilly down with a suplex into a pin for a quick count.

O’Reilly went back on the offense as Solo went to the mat. O’Reilly hit a running elbow strike in the corner, then followed up with an enziguri. O’Reilly hit another stiff elbow strike before locking in a guillotine for the tap out win.

WINNER: Kyle O’Reilly in 4:30

– After the match, O’Reilly took the mic and addressed Kazuchika Okada. O’Reilly officially challenged Okada to a Continental Championship match on tomorrow’s Battle of the Belts show.

(Moynahan’s Take: Good showcase match for O’Reilly who really should be featured in a more serious role if you ask me. His post-match promo on Okada was a good start.)

– Renee was backstage with Jamie Hayter and asked her about the recent attack by the returning Penelope Ford. Hayter said Ford was sticking her nose in her business, then told Ford she would be at Collision and she would see her there. [c]

– Deonna Purrazzo was shown backstage with Taya Valkyrie. Purrazzo talked about being born a few minutes before her twin brother. She mentioned how she always knew she was her brother’s keeper, and learned at a young age that you take care of those closest to you, and if you want to hurt someone, you don’t go at them directly, you take out those closest to them. Valkyrie said her bond with Purrazzo was forged long ago and if someone comes after one, they come after both.

(3) ANNA JAY vs. TRISH ADORA (w/The Infantry)

Mariah May joined commentary for this match. May ran down Jay on commentary as Jay took control over Adora in the ring. Jay mockingly blew a kiss toward May before hitting Adora with a kick. Jay hit a running dropkick then turned her attention back to May. [c]

Jay nailed Adora with an elbow strike before perching Adora on the top rope. Jay took Adora to the mat and hit a flipping neck breaker for a two count. Jay missed a kick which allowed Adora to hit a sitting German suplex for two. Adora hit a snap suplex for two. Jay hit a back stabber before planting her face-first for the win.

WINNER: Anna Jay in 7:00

– May took the mic after the match and mockingly told the crowd to clap for Jay. May said Jay would be on her knees at Battle of Belts when the two face off tomorrow night.

(Moynahan’s Take: Jay continues to look good since her time in Stardom. Nice little match here as both women worked hard in front of a sleepy crowd.)

– Renee was backstage with Harley Cameron in advance of her match with Kris Statlander on tomorrow’s Collision. Cameron said Saraya was incapacitated at the moment but that was okay since Cameron said she could do so many things on her own, including speaking Chinese and doing ventriloquism, which she did both of in the moment. [c]

– Backstage promos aired for the three tag teams that will face off on next week’s Rampage. The Undisputed Kingdom said they were looking toward the future, and that started with change. Shane Taylor Promotions said it didn’t matter what type of match it was, they had all the tools to get it done. Finally, The Gates of Agony talked about their next opportunity, even after being left behind by so many others as of late.

(4) PRIVATE PARTY (Isiah Kassidy & Marq Quen) vs. MXM COLLECTION (Mason Madden & Mansoor)

Before the match kicked off, it was officially announced that O’Reilly would challenge Okada at tomorrow’s Battle of the Belts for the Continental title. Mansoor and Quen kicked things off as the crowd had dueling chants for both teams. Mansoor was thrown to the corner before tagging in Madden. Kassidy tagged in as well and immediately went on the attack. Madden posed for the crowd before getting a drop kicked in the face by Kassidy. Mansoor tagged back in and found his way right into a deep arm drag by Kassidy

Private Party double teamed Mansoor as Madden bailed to the outside. Quen was pushed off the top rope to the floor as MxM regained control. MxM double teamed Quen with a standing leg drop into a two count. [c]

MxM still has control as Mansoor worked over Quen during the break. Quen showed signs of life as he fought back until getting cut off by Madden. MxM dropped Quen with a double neckbreaker for another close count. Quen slipped out of a full nelson into a pin attempt for two. Quen was about to tag in Kassidy but was cut off again by MxM. Kassidy finally tagged in and took out both Mansoor and Madden on his own.

Kassidy caught Madden on the outside with a spinning flatliner, then went back into the ring and hit a cross body on Mansoor for two. Private Party went for Silly String but Mansoor caught Kassidy with a DVD in the corner for another two count. MxM double teamed Quen as Mansoor covered him for two. Quen yanked Mansoor to the outside as Kassidy took it to Madden inside the ring. Private Party hit Silly String on Madden then Kassidy hit a cutter on Mansoor.

Private Party hit Bang for Your Buck on Mansoor for the win.

WINNERS: Private Party in 12:00

(Moynahan’s Take: Really nice main event match…yes I admit it, this was a good match that happened to include MxM. Much of the credit goes toward Private Party but both teams worked well together. I really have no interest in either team, but I’m all for Private Party getting a proper build if that’s the way AEW wants to go.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Wait, what!? No squash of the week? Well, that was odd, but perhaps a new start for Rampage? Umm …just…as…it’s…about to be canceled in a few weeks? Oh well. A nice hour of pro wrestling, with a much more noticeable effort of hype for future shows by AEW. They even aired a roughly 30-second commercial for upcoming dates and locations. Looks like progress to me; now let’s do the same on Dynamite! Until next week – stay safe everyone!

