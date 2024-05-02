FREE PODCAST 5/2 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & ex-WWE Creative Jason Allen talk WWE’s p.r. issue with return to Saudi Arabia, new Roman same as old Roman, Ricochet, Women’s Evolution, AEW, more (125 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (5-2-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Jason Allen, a former WWE Creative Team member. They talk about WWE’s p.r. challenges with their announced return to Saudi Arabia, how Vince McMahon might react to falling ratings, are falling ratings and Saudi Arabia trips related, could the Women’s Evolution be hurting WWE ratings, and more. Plus Mailbag topics on whether the MITB winner should choose to cash in at WrestleMania, should WWE overhaul their production crew and vision for presenting WWE, is Ricochet worse off after the Superstar Shake-up, and more.

