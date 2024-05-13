Jesse “The Body” Ventura, former Minnesota governor and WWE commentator, says he’s in talks with WWE for a new deal

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Jesse Ventura says he is in negotiations with WWE to return for a Legends deal, which would likely lead to him making special appearances in documentaries and perhaps some live appearances at events based on past Legends deals.

“I am back negotiating with them,” he said on the May 9, 2024 episode of Frank Morano’s podcast. “We’re in talks right now. I have contracts with my attorney right now with the WWE.”

He said he’s not sure the extent of what the deal would entail. “We don’t know right now fully,” he said. “They want to bring me back under their Legends [deal]. If you go back to WrestleMania 1, there aren’t too many of us alive anymore. It is true. Look, Roddy’s gone, Orndorff’s gone, Andre’s gone, John Studd’s gone. … Junkyard Dog’s gone. You have more gone. It goes on and on.

“I’m getting older. I’m in my 70s now. I just want to open up the door at the end of the wrestling career and see what’s still left there. And it ain’t like I’m going to go back on the mic because, I’ll be honest with you, I don’t even know who wrestles there anymore.”

He said he’s been away from Vince McMahon since 1990 and isn’t sure what to think of the latest allegations against him.

“People change, people who knows,” he said. He said the new management in WWE is the reason he’s back in talks with WWE, though. “I can only say [negotiations] happened because of the change in direction of the company.”

He also spoke about his new cannabis business and said he’s naming some products after pro wrestling terms including Figure-Four Leglock.

You can listen to the whole 33 minute podcast HERE.