“Powerhouse” Will Hobbs posts an update on his knee injury last month, video footage of his first physical therapy session

“Powerhouse” Will Hobbs suffered an injury in his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite on Apr. 24. Hobbs updated his situation on Twitter/X this weekend, noting that he had surgery for a patellar tendon tear and has begun rehab. He included footage of his first physical therapy session.
1st PT session
3 week post op
Patellar tenon repair #BigBlacknJacked #TheBluePrint #Monstar pic.twitter.com/AOOswVhkzj
— “The MONSTAR” PowerHouse Hobbs (@TrueWillieHobbs) May 13, 2024
