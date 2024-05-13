News Ticker

“Powerhouse” Will Hobbs posts an update on his knee injury last month, video footage of his first physical therapy session

By Wade Keller, PWTorch editor

May 13, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Powerhouse” Will Hobbs suffered an injury in his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite on Apr. 24. Hobbs updated his situation on Twitter/X this weekend, noting that he had surgery for a patellar tendon tear and has begun rehab. He included footage of his first physical therapy session.

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024