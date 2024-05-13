“Powerhouse” Will Hobbs posts an update on his knee injury last month, video footage of his first physical therapy session

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

“Powerhouse” Will Hobbs suffered an injury in his match against Jon Moxley on AEW Dynamite on Apr. 24. Hobbs updated his situation on Twitter/X this weekend, noting that he had surgery for a patellar tendon tear and has begun rehab. He included footage of his first physical therapy session.