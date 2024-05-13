News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

May 13, 2024

When: Monday, May 13, 2024

Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,603 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,500.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov – King of the Ring Tournament
  • Kofi Kingston vs. Gunther – King of the Ring Tournament
  • Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark – Queen of the Ring Tournament
  • Shayna Baszler vs. Iyo Sky – Queen of the Ring Tournament

