WWE RAW PREVIEW (5/13): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Monday, May 13, 2024

Where: Greenville, S.C. at Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 7,603 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 8,500.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Jey Uso vs. Ilja Dragunov – King of the Ring Tournament

Kofi Kingston vs. Gunther – King of the Ring Tournament

Lyra Valkyria vs. Zoey Stark – Queen of the Ring Tournament

Shayna Baszler vs. Iyo Sky – Queen of the Ring Tournament

