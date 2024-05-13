News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 5/13 – The Fix Flashback (5-10-2017): Is bringing back King of the Ring a good idea, top missed Dream Matches, why did Wendy Richter get double-crossed, plus Cody, Undertaker, Vince, more (134 min.)

May 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the May 10, 2017 episode covering these topics:

CURRENT EVENTS…

  • Discussing WWE Smackdown including the hype for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler
  • The prospects and progress of Jinder Mahal as a top heel and what WWE ought to do with the World Title going forward
  • Cesaro & Sheamus’s turn and future
  • The mini-storyline of Goldust & R-Truth
  • Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe
  • Whether there is another good choice other than Roman Reigns like there was with the Lex Luger-Bret Hart decision
  • A preview of ROH War of the Worlds NY PPV and whether Cody Rhodes is a good choice to dethrone Christopher Daniels.
  • The latest goings on in New Japan.

MAILBAG…

  • Missed Dream Matches, a good format for a Vince McMahon movie or documentary
  • Who would write a better book, Triple H or Vince
  • Is Vince McMahon now turning into Eric Bischoff near the downturn of WCW
  • What did Wendy Richter to do get double-crossed by Vince
  • What is Undertaker’s legacy in several categories such as locker room leader and comparison to his peers
  • How can WWE avoid a post-WrestleMania downturn and is bringing King of the Ring back a good idea
  • What are some of the top missed “Dream Matches” that never happened or never got a prominent spotlight they deserved, and more.

MMA TOPICS…

  • Then they close with a UFC 211 preview

AND IN CLOSING…

  • A rant about the Pittsburgh Penguin fans and reaction to the early minutes of the Washington Capitals vs. Penguins game 7.

