VIP AUDIO 5/13 – The Fix Flashback (5-10-2017): Is bringing back King of the Ring a good idea, top missed Dream Matches, why did Wendy Richter get double-crossed, plus Cody, Undertaker, Vince, more (134 min.)

CURRENT EVENTS…

Discussing WWE Smackdown including the hype for Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Dolph Ziggler

The prospects and progress of Jinder Mahal as a top heel and what WWE ought to do with the World Title going forward

Cesaro & Sheamus’s turn and future

The mini-storyline of Goldust & R-Truth

Seth Rollins vs. Samoa Joe

Whether there is another good choice other than Roman Reigns like there was with the Lex Luger-Bret Hart decision

A preview of ROH War of the Worlds NY PPV and whether Cody Rhodes is a good choice to dethrone Christopher Daniels.

The latest goings on in New Japan.

MAILBAG…

Missed Dream Matches, a good format for a Vince McMahon movie or documentary

Who would write a better book, Triple H or Vince

Is Vince McMahon now turning into Eric Bischoff near the downturn of WCW

What did Wendy Richter to do get double-crossed by Vince

What is Undertaker’s legacy in several categories such as locker room leader and comparison to his peers

How can WWE avoid a post-WrestleMania downturn and is bringing King of the Ring back a good idea

What are some of the top missed “Dream Matches” that never happened or never got a prominent spotlight they deserved, and more.

MMA TOPICS…

Then they close with a UFC 211 preview

AND IN CLOSING…

A rant about the Pittsburgh Penguin fans and reaction to the early minutes of the Washington Capitals vs. Penguins game 7.

