VIP AUDIO 5/13 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (5-14-2006): TNA Sacrifice PPV Roundtable with Keller & Mitchell & McNeill including Christian defending NWA World Title against Abyss, Sting & Samoa Joe vs. Jarrett & Steiner, more (77 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to our TNA Sacrifice PPV post-shows from May 14, 2006. PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by Bruce Mitchell & Pat McNeill for a post-show roundtable. The event included Christian Cage defending the NWA World Title against Abyss, Sting & Samoa Joe vs. Jeff Jarrett & Scott Steiner, a World X Cup Gauntlet match including Sonjay Dutt and Jay Lethal, plus Raven, A.J. Styles, Jushin Liger, The Dudleys, and more.

Then after the Roundtable, James Caldwell’s 20 minute overview and analysis of the event.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO