TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (10/17): Lilly’s report on Nemeth vs. Cardona, Myers vs. Santana

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

OCTOBER 17, 2024

NASHVILLE, TN AT SKYWAY STUDIOS

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-“In memory of” graphic for Joe Koff.

-Recap of last week’s show.

(1) RHINO vs. PCO

This was a Pick Your Poison match; Matt Cardona picked Rhino to face PCO. They traded punches at the start then brawled on the floor and the ramp. Back in the ring, PCO hit Rhino with a metal trash can. PCO chokeslammed Rhino onto the trash can.

Rhino hit PCO with a trash can as he dived to the outside. Rhino scored a two count. Rhino powerbombed PCO onto two chairs for a two count. Rhino brought a table into the ring. PCO sidestepped Rhino, who crashed into a table in the corner. PCO hit the PCOsault for the win.

WINNER: PCO in 8:00.

(D.L.’s Take: It’s unusual for Impact to start with a brawl. The wrestlers gave it a good effort and the fans were into it.)

-Gia Miller interviewed TNA World Champion Nic Nemeth. He talked about facing Matt Cardona tonight and Joe Hendry at Bound for Glory. He said he was a fighting champion and dreamed about nights like tonight. He said that Santino Marella wouldn’t let him put the title on the line tonight because it might compromise the main event at BFG. He said he couldn’t wait to knock that look off Cardona’s face tonight. [c]

-Arianna Grace walked to the stage. She introduced one of her best friends from NXT, Brinley Reece. The Concierge took the mic, insulted Johnny Cash and the audience, and brought out Ash by Elegance.

(2) BRINLEY REECE vs. ASH BY ELEGANCE (w/The Concierge)

Rehwoldt said that Ash sent Heather Reckless to Florida to complete her makeover. Ash attacked Brinley at the start. The Concierge applied Ash’s lipstick to her. Brinley made a comeback. Brinley worked on Ash’s arm. They took turns posing and doing jumping jacks and push-ups. Ash gave Brinley a series of punches and put Brinley in a chinlock.

Brinley came back on Ash and got the crowd into it. Brinley scored a two count after a clothesline. Brinley did squats while holding Ash. The Concierge caused a distraction, leading to Ash hitting the Rarified Air for the pin.

WINNER: Ash by Elegance in 6:00.

The Concierge said they would have a makeover party next week. Ash smeared lipstick over Brinley while The Concierge held her. Xia Brookside ran in for the save. [c]

(D.L.’s Take: The sequence with the jumping jacks and push-ups took me out of the match. There was a lot of “comedy”, but the fans were still into Brinley’s comeback. The Ash vs. Xia feud has gone longer than the Von Erichs vs. The Freebirds.)

-Rosemary/Wendy Choo video. Rosemary said they hate to lose. They knocked on a door. Jody Threat opened a door but there was no one there. She walked down the hallway. The camera showed that Rosemary and Choo were in the room. Okay.

(3) “SPEEDBALL” MIKE BAILEY (c) vs. LEON SLATER — TNA X Division Title match

They shook hands at the start as fans chanted “TNA!” Both wrestlers traded moves early. The action went to the floor and Bailey threw Slater into the post. [c]

Slater dropped Bailey with a running kick. Bailey came back with kicks of his own. Slater went for a move, but his shoulder was still hurt. They exchanged kicks and were both on the mat. Bailey worked on Slater’s shoulder. Slater caught Bailey with a crossbody block over the top rope to the floor. Fans chanted “This is awesome!”

Bailey made a comeback. Slater did a standing Ultima Weapon on Bailey. They fought on the floor again. Bailey caught Slater with a moonsault from the top rope to the floor. Slater gave Bailey a Blue Thunder Bomb for a two count. Bailey gave Slater a backstabber. Slater countered with a leg lariat and a dropkick that knocked Bailey out of the ring. Slater followed with his dive over the ringpost to the floor on Bailey.

Bailey kicked Slater while he was on the top rope. Slater suplexed Bailey. Slater missed a spalsh. Bailey applied a crossface submission. but Slater got out. Bailey landed a series of kicks and the Ultima Weapon. Bailey gave Slater a move similar to the One Winged Angel and got the pin.

WINNER: Mike Bailey in 15:00.

Fans chanted “Both those guys!” Bailey and Slater shook hands.

(D.L.’s Take: An outstanding match. They went at a fast pace from the start and didn’t let up. I wouldn’t mind seeing a rematch on PPV.)

-A Vikingo video played right after the match and a graphic said that Bailey would face Vikingo at Bound for Glory. [c]

-Video promoting the Hardys vs. The System vs. ABC feud and their match at Bound for Glory.

-ABC and Hardys backstage promo. ABC talked about how they admired the Hardys and were fans as kids. Ace Austin said they could turn that off when it was time to get in the ring. The Hardys said they were fans of ABC and they had a new level of respect after facing them last week. Matt said they had to be a well-oiled machine next week when facing The System. He said may the best team win at BFG.

Jeff said this may be their last “tables, ladders, and…”, then corrected himself and said “Full Metal Mayhem” match. Matt vowed to win the title. Ace said they took the torch from the Motor City Machine Guns, now they would have to do it again. They wished each other luck.

-Steve Maclin walked to the ring for a promo. He talked about Eric Young being taken out last week by the Northern Armory and there was nothing he could do about it. He called out Josh Alexander, who walked to the stage with Saint and Sinner.

Alexander called Maclin a self-serving scumbag and doubted that he was a righteous hero. He talked about being the foundation of TNA and keeping the doors open so that people who had been fired like Maclin would have a place to work. He said the fans weren’t worth it and they turned their backs on him. He called Maclin a failure.

Maclin said that Alexander was the first person in the locker room to tell him he wasn’t an outsider and he wasn’t a failure. He said that Alexander told him he was homegrown. The Northern Armory got on the apron. Maclin tried to go after them but was overwhelmed. They zip tied Maclin’s hands. Alexander slapped Maclin. Maclin spit at Alexander. Alexander gave Maclin a C-4 Spike. Alexander stood on Maclin’s face, then his team walked off. [c]

-Arianna Grace and Santino Marella stood with the tumbler that held the balls for the Call Your Shot gauntlet match at Bound for Glory. Frankie Kazarian interrupted and told Santino to make sure he was in the gauntlet match. Frankie said he was working on a plan to be involved in the World Title match at BFG. He said that Arianna’s crown was stupid and walked off.

(4) MIKE SANTANA vs. BRIAN MYERS (w/The System)

Santana hit Myers with the chain before the bell rang. Santana fought Eddie Edwards and Dango. Santana gave Myers the Spin the Block. Santana got on the mic and called Moose to the ring. He said he would go to the back and find Moose.

A camera followed Santana backstage. Moose knocked out Santana with a bat from behind and told him to be careful of what he wishes for. [c]

RESULT: No contest, the match was never started.