WWE SMACKDOWN PREVIEW (10/18): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Friday, October 18, 2024

Where: Columbia, S.C. at Colonial Life Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports as of early Friday 8,661 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 9,227. The arena has a capacity of 19,000 spectators when configured for concerts.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

Andrade vs. Carmelo Hayes (pt. VII, with series tied 3-3)

Los Garza vs. [TBD]

Randy Orton to appear

Roman Reigns to appear

MCMG to make WWE debut

Kevin Owens saga to continue

Visit this website during Smackdown for LIVE coverage by PWTorch editor Wade Keller who provides a detailed rundown of the show along with his analysis. Wade has covered professional wrestling for decades and was inducted into the National Wrestling Hall of Fame for “Excellent in Writing on Professional Wrestling” in 2015.

LAST WEEK’S SMACKDOWN RESULTS: WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/11): Keller’s report on Jade & Belair vs. Jackson & Legend, fallout from Owens attacking Cody, Roman Reigns appears

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Karrion Kross on rumored heat with Bobby Lashley, Snoop Dogg calling his WrestleMania match, his desire to hit Snoop with a famous wrestling object, whether he’s interested in returning to NXT