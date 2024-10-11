WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS (10/11): Keller’s report on Jade & Belair vs. Jackson & Legend, fallout from Owens attacking Cody, Roman Reigns appears

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE SMACKDOWN REPORT

GREENVILLE, N.C. AT BON SECOURS WELLNESS ARENA

AIRED LIVE ON USA NETWORK

Commentators: Michael Cole, Corey Graves



Ring Announcer: Alicia Taylor

Attendance: WrestleTix reported before showtime that 7,746 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 7,818. The arena has a capacity of 16,000 spectators when configured for concerts. Check out WrestleTix for the final attendance figures.

JOIN US LIVE ON YOUTUBE TONIGHT FOR THE VIDEO-FORMAT OF OUR LIVE POST-SHOWS…

PWTorch editor Wade Keller will be joined by PWTorch’s Javier Machado to review Smackdown LIVE. We’ll be incorporating live viewer comments into the show so join us LIVE!

Email our post-show at wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com with your comments and questions about Smackdown. We’ll read your emails live during the post-show.

Click that link during the post-show to enter the waiting room as “live video caller” (or just audio if you turn off your cam, which is fine). This is a private link, so don’t share. It’s just for VIP members at this time.

LIVE ON YOUTUBE RIGHT AFTER WWE SMACKDOWN TONIGHT: CLICK HERE

[HOUR ONE]

-After “Then, Now, Together, Forever,” they showed a drone view of Downtown Greenville, S.C. Michael Cole introduced the show and said Greenville is the largest city in South Carolina and “a one-time hotbed of WWE.” He then threw to footage of last weekend’s Bad Blood tag team main event with Cody Rhodes & Roman Reigns vs. Solo Sikoa & Jacob Fatu with the return of Jimmy Uso and an appearance by The Rock.

-Jimmy Uso made his ring entrance. Graves said he looks happy to be back on Smackdown. Cole and Graves hyped that Jimmy would face Solo Sikoa later in the show. Fans chanted, “Welcome back!” He said he was put on the shelf for months by “little brother Solo Sikoa.” He said when he was sitting at home, he thought, “This fool didn’t even have the balls to do it face-to-face. This fool jumped me from behind.” He said tonight is about Big Bro vs. Little Bro and he plans on kicking his ass.

Roman Reigns’s music played and he walked out. Jimmy stood and watched Reigns’s entrance. The announcers barely spoke as Reigns made his long walk to the ring. Reigns entered nine minutes into the show. Fans chanted, “OTC! OTC!” Reigns said: “Greenville, join me and acknowledge him, Big Jim.” Fans chanted “Uso! Uso!”

Reigns said he’s not an older brother, so he doesn’t understand this revenge. He said he’s not a wiseman, either. “I’m not… yet.” He said he doesn’t come up with the creative manipulative plans. “That’s not me, no,” he said. “I’m the Tribal Chief and that means I take what’s mine.” He said for four years, they took what was theirs. He said he wasn’t messing around. He said he called his shots and delivered. “We had it all,” he said. “We had the money, power, and respect.” He said they had money coming out of the pockets and championships.

“I don’t like where we’re at right now,” he said. He said he told everyone that he is the greatest of all time and he meant it. He said when they step foot in the ring, they are the ones. He held up his hand, finger pointing up. Jimmy said, “But we’re not, though.” Reigns turned and looked at Jimmy. Fans chanted, “Yes, you are!” Jimmy said he sees a Chief without a Tribe, not Ula Fala around his neck. He said he came back because Roman needed him. He said he didn’t ask. He said he knows one person they can get some help from. Fans chanted, “Yeet! Yeet!” Reigns said, “No yeet.” Fans groaned and booed.

Jimmy told Roman that he’ll forever be his Tribal Chief, but he is the only one in the family that still acknowledges him. He hung his head, shook his head, and left the ring. Reigns soaked up what he said. Jimmy looked back and shook his head again.

(Keller’s Analysis: Jimmy was a spark to this storyline providing a fresh perspective after watching from afar for a while. Reigns had a little more joy in his demeanor as he reflected on the Bloodline’s successful run. Watching the old Bloodline reform to oppose the new Bloodline will roll out in the next weeks, presumably.)

-They showed L.A. Knight warming up in the back for his match. [c]

-Graves plugged the Hell in a Cell music video. Cole talked about hanging with legends at Bad Blood and they showed all of them who were at ringside. [c]

(1) L.A. KNIGHT vs. CARMELO HAYES – U.S. Title match



Carmelo came out after the break. Knight followed. The bell rang 24 minutes into the hour. A minute in, Andrade showed up at ringside. Carmelo yelled at him. Knight knocked Carmelo into the ringside barricade. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Knight beat up Carmelo during the break until he turned to Andrade. Carmelo then attacked him and took over. Back from the break, Graves said Knight “took his eye off the ball” during the break. They battled back and forth including hitting signature spots, with Knight finally hitting BFT for the clean win. Cole said Andrade’s presence didn’t help Carmelo.

WINNER: Knight in 9:00 to retain the U.S. Title.

-Backstage, Jimmy crossed paths with Cody. Cody thanked Jimmy for Saturday. “Consider it a favor, but don’t expect more of those,” Jimmy said. Cody said Solo isn’t the same guy as when he left. Jimmy said it was family business. He congratulated him for handling business since he’s been gone. He tapped his belt and said, “Respect.”

-Graves hyped Crown Jewel.

-A vignette aired with Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend introducing themselves as clips from NXT aired. [c]

-As Jackson and Legend were making their way out, Kevin Owens rolled into the ring. He apologized and said he wasn’t supposed to be there, “but that is crap.” He said people have been asking why he turned on Cody Rhodes, but Cody turned on him. His mic was cut. KO rolled tto ringside and took Graves’s headset. He said he can’t believe people are thinking he’s in the rong. Cody made his way out. He yanked off his suit jacket. KO called him to join him in the ring. Cole said fans caught footage with their cell phones of the incident after Bad Blood. Randy Orton came out and helped gold Cody back. Orton told him to calm down and let him talk to him. He then entered the ring. Security tried to separate them. KO back-elbowed Orton in the process. Orton elbowed KO’s chin in response. KO looked crestfallen and rolled out of the ring. Orton leaned in the corner and looked regretful. Fans chanted “Randy! Randy!” The crowd then fell silent a KO stared up at Orton from ringside. KO then retreated through the crowd as Orton calmed down.

(Keller’s Analysis: This was handled really well. People are going to want to hear KO’s perspective. Cody coming out immediately made him look good. Orton being caught in the middle worked too.) [c]

-They showed Trick Williams in the front row.

(2) BIANCA BELAIR & JADE CARGILL vs. JAKARA JACKSON & LASH LEGEND

They showed Chelsea Green and Piper Niven at ringside. They cut to a backstage exchange moments earlier with Jade & Belair exchanged words with Green & Niven. Jackson and Legend attacked Cargill and Belair right after the bell rang 50 minutes into the hour. At ringside, 90 seonds in, Jackson kicked Green over the announce desk. Belair then hot-tagged Cargill as Cole gagged as if Green still stunk from the dumpster. Belair and Jade delivered a double-team finisher to score the win.

WINNERS: Cargill & Belair in 2:00 to retain the Women’s Tag Team Titles.

(Keller’s Analysis: That felt like a burial of Jackson & Legend and demeaning to NXT that this team earned a title shot but lost that easily and quickly. Graves saying Jackson & Legend have a bright future didn’t make up for it.)

-They showed Nia Jax and Tiffany Stratton backstage. [c]

-They showed the Cody-Owens-Orton ruckus from earlier as Cole and Graves reacted to it.

-Backstage, Orton told Cody to calm down and get on his bus. Nick Aldis told Cody he needs him focused for his Crown Jewel match against Gunther at Crown Jewel in three weeks. Orton told him to take his belt and get on his bus and he’d fix it. “I can fix it, I promise,” Orton siad. Aldis said, “Look at, Randy Orton, voice of reason. Who’d have thought.” He smiled and turned and left.

-Jax and Stratton walked out to the ring. Jax said Bayley put up a good fight made her actually break a sweat. She said no one can beat her, including “my counterpart on Raw, Liv Morgan.”

[HOUR TWO]

She said she will annihilate Liv and become the first-ever Crown Jewel Women’s Champion, then it’ll be Tiffy Time. She put Tiffany in a headlock rather roughly. Tiffany sorta smiled after Jax released her. Jax said that’s when Tiffany will cash in on Liv. Tiffany managed a smile. Naomi made her way out, mic in hand. Naomi said the only reason the title is still with Jax is because “that little broke-down Barbie of yours helped you again.” She said she can’t win without her sidekick. She said she pinned Tiffany last week. Naomi entered the ring. Jax said it didn’t take one of her to pin her, it two of them to pin her. She asked if she wants her to annihilate her or is she going to try to find back-up. Naomi stepped up and said she doesn’t need anyone to help her beat her. Naomi said she can beat her right now. Jax told Aldis to send out a ref because she’s tired of Naomi.

Liv Morgan, Dominik Mysterio, and Raquel Rodriguez walked out. Liv said they came all the way to Smackdown to make an example out of her, but it appears her hands are full. She said they’re going to watch along with everyone else as she loses the match. She then did that hideous cackle. “Just like I’m going to do at Crown Jewel,” Liv added. An angry Jax shoved Naomi down. They cut to a break. [c]

(3) NIA JAX (w/Tiffany Stratton) vs. NAOMI

Liv, Dom, and Rodriguez were at ringside. Cole said Aldis said Naomi would have to earn a title shot, so this match was not for the title. Naomi went for a sunset flip, but Jax didn’t roll through. Jax stood and whipped Naomi into the corner and then splashed her. She scored a two count seconds later as she eyed Liv.

Naomi eventually rallied. Jax rolled under the bottom rope to avoid a cover. Naomi did a splits legdrop on Jax on the ring apron. Jax rolled to ringside and caught her breath. Naomi kicked her. The ref backed her away. Naomi dropkicked Jax into the ringpost. Naomi high kicked Jax at ringside. Jax picked up Naomi, though, and delivered a sudden Samoan Drop. Jax eyed Liv, Dom, and Rodriguez at ringside. They cut to a break at 12:00. [c]

Back from the break, Naomi avoided a Jax splash. Naomi then rallied and drove Jax’s head into the middle turnbuckle with a running bulldog. Naomi then landed a leaping crossbody off the top rope for a two count. Naomi then slingshot corkscrew dove onto Jax at ringside. Naomi rolled Jax back into the ring Tiffany bashed Naomi with the briefcase. She wound up to hit her again, but Rodriguez pulled the case away from her. Tiffany insisted she put the briefcase down. Naomi hit Tiffany, then returned to the ring. Jax yanked Naomi off the top rope and then set up an Annihilator. Rodriguez stood on the ring apron and distracted the ref. Jax paused. Liv then hit Jax with the briefcase. Naomi then delivered a powerbomb off the second rope to score the three count.

WINNER: Naomi in 12:00.

-As Rodriguez made her way the aisle, Rhea Ripley attacked her. Liv rolled into the ring to try to get away from Ripley, but Jax grabbed her. Ripley then kicked Jax and then tackled Liv. Dom threatened to enter the ring. Ripley took a swing. Dom and Liv escaped with Raquel. Cole said Ripley isn’t done and there will be hell to pay for The Judgment Day.

(Keller’s Analysis: A lot of moving parts there. The dynamic with Liv and Jax is interesting with two very different heels opposing each other.)

ARTICLE CONTINUED BELOW…

Check out the latest episode of the Wade Keller Podcast weekly Tuesday Flagship episode with guest cohost Todd Martin: CLICK HERE to stream (or search “wade Keller” on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, or any other iOS or Android app to subscribe free)

-Carmelo, with an ice pack on his head, confronted Aldis and complained about Andrade being at ringside. Aldis said there’s only one solution: “Game seven, and the winner of that might just find themselves in line for a U.S. Title shot.” Aldis told him not to miss. Carmelo left. Santos Escobar and his cohorts walked up to Aldis and complained. Aldis said he had a U.S. Title match, but he came up short. Escobar said he wasn’t just talking about himself. Aldis said Angel & Humberto will face “a very special team I hand-selected just for you.” He said if they win, they’ll be in line for a title shot.

-A promo aired with Solo saying his big brother Jimmy won’t get the revenge he’s looking for. He said he’s Jimmy’s Tribal Chief and he will acknowledge him. [c]

-A vignette aired for the debut of the Motor City Machine Guns next week on Smackdown. They showed “MCMG” on the screen. Cole said he can’t wait for that debut, but he didn’t say who they were.

-Cole and Graves encouraged fans to bring signs and showed various signs. They went to Cole and Graves at ringside. Cole said combo tickets go on sale for WrestleMania in Las Vegas next year.

-A clip aired of the violent, high-impact ladder tag match last week. Graves said it was mind-blowing risk and athleticism on display.

-Aldis addressed The Street Profits and DIY backstage as they were yelling at each other. Aldis said that was their shot and he has a new team coming in next week. They went back to yelling at each other. Aldis noticed something outside and yelled for security. Owens was attacking Orton. Owens yelled, “You want to pick sides, huh?” He stomped Orton again. Security shoved Owens away. Aldis kneeled and called for medics for Orton.

-Solo made his ring entrance. [c]

-Cole and Graves threw to a video package of highlights from Hell in a Cell. Then they plugged the music video on WWE’s YouTube page.

(4) SOLO SIKOA (w/Jacob Fatu, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa) vs. JIMMY USO

After Jimmy made his entrance, they aired a clip from last April of Solo attacking Jimmy. The bell rang 42 minutes into the hour. Solo told Jimmy he is his Tribal Chief and insisted he acknowledge him. Jimmy punched him instead, then chopped away at him. Solo soon over. Jacob Fatu took a cheap shot at Jimmy from ringside at 3:00. Fatu crashed into him again at ringside. Jimmy was shown unlacing his pants for some reason as Solo celebrated. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Solo was in control. Solo yelled at Jimmy that he should’ve stayed at him. Jimmy fought back. Solo came back with a spin wheel kick. Solo dished out punishment. He landed a Spinning Solo for a near fall at 10:00. Solo landed a hip attack. He soaked up the moment, pointed to the sky, then charged again, but Jimmy caught him with a kick. Both were down and slow to get up.

Jimmy blocked a Samoan Spike and landed a Samoan Drop for a two count. Tama distracted the ref as Jacob knocked Jimmy off the top rope. Solo then landed the Samoan Spike for the win.

WINNER: Solo in 14:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good match.)

-The Bloodline swarmed Jimmy after the match. Roman’s music played and he plowed through Fatu, Tama, and Loa. He then faced Solo in the ring as fans chanted, “OTC!” They swung wildly at each other briefly before Fatu attacked Roman from behind. Fatu landed a hip attack on Reigns. Jimmy re-entered, but Fatu kicked him. Loa and Tama held Roman as Solo landed the Samaon Spike. They left Roman writhing on the mat. Cole said Roman is a Tribeless Chief. Cole noted that Jimmy told Roman, “We need help.”

(Keller’s Analysis: Basic effective booking to have Roman seem outnumbered, motivating him to adapt and be open to assembling a team to combat them.)

Stay right here and keep the flow going. We think you’ll like to read this next…

RECOMMENDED NEXT: RADICAN’S TAKE: Symphony of Destruction – Punk vs. McIntyre HIAC match at WWE Bad Blood delivers career defining match for both men

OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: WWE Smackdown results (10/11): Powell’s review of Roman Reigns’ return, Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill vs. Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson for the WWE Women’s Tag Titles, LA Knight vs. Carmelo Hayes for the U.S. Title

(You can always reach PWTorch editor Wade Keller at kellerwade@gmail.com.)