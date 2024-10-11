FREE PODCAST 10/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Kanner & Barber discuss the state of AEW and Tony Khan’s media call, plus preview WrestleDream (140 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s episode of All Elite Conversation Club, PWTorch contributors Gregg Kanner and Zach Barber cover these topics:

The state of AEW after this week’s low Dynamite rating

News and Notes from Tony Khan’s media call

A detailed match-by-match preview of WrestleDream with predictions and analysis

