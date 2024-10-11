FREE PODCAST 10/11 – WKPWP Flagship from 10 Yrs Ago: Reflecting on 15 Years of Smackdown with Greg Parks & Jim Valley, Rock-Triple H at WM31, Total Divas, more (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s 10 Yrs Ago Weekend Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast feed, we present the Oct. 9, 2014 episode of the PWTorch Dailycast with PWTorch columnist Greg Parks and PWTorch All-Star Panelist Jim Valley discussing the week in pro wrestling including 15 Years of Smackdown, is Rock vs. Triple H at WrestleMania 31 in the cards, the future of TNA, Total Divas, credit to Seth Rollins, Edge’s unlikely climb to main events and whether he belongs in the Observer Hall of Fame. and more.
